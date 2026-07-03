Colombia 1, Ghana 0

|Ghana
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Colombia
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Colombia, Arias, (Suarez), 14th minute.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Ghana, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Joseph Anang, Benjamin Asare; Colombia, Camilo Vargas, Alvaro Montero, David Ospina.
Yellow Cards_Arias, Colombia, 12th; Yirenkyi, Ghana, 49th; Fatawu, Ghana, 66th; Seidu, Ghana, 76th; Rios, Colombia, 78th.
Referee_Clement Turpin. Assistant Referees_Nicolas Danos, Benjamin Pages, Jerome Brisard. 4th Official_Alejandro Hernandez.
A_69,045.
___
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