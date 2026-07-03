Colombia 1, Ghana 0

Ghana 0 0 — 0 Colombia 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, Colombia, Arias, (Suarez), 14th minute. Second Half_None. Goalies_Ghana,…

Ghana 0 0 — 0 Colombia 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Colombia, Arias, (Suarez), 14th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Ghana, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Joseph Anang, Benjamin Asare; Colombia, Camilo Vargas, Alvaro Montero, David Ospina.

Yellow Cards_Arias, Colombia, 12th; Yirenkyi, Ghana, 49th; Fatawu, Ghana, 66th; Seidu, Ghana, 76th; Rios, Colombia, 78th.

Referee_Clement Turpin. Assistant Referees_Nicolas Danos, Benjamin Pages, Jerome Brisard. 4th Official_Alejandro Hernandez.

A_69,045.

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