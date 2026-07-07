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Colombia 0, Switzerland 0

The Associated Press

July 7, 2026, 6:59 PM

Colombia 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks — Colombia, Juan Quintero, G; Davinson Sanchez, NG; Jaminton Campaz, G; Cucho Hernandez, NG; Luis Diaz, G. Switzerland, Granit Xhaka, G; Zeki Amdouni, G; Manuel Akanji, NG; Cedric Itten, G; Ruben Vargas, G.

Goalies_Colombia, Camilo Vargas, David Ospina, Alvaro Montero; Switzerland, Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Marvin Keller.

Yellow Cards_Xhaka, Switzerland, 51st; Zakaria, Switzerland, 59th; Suarez, Colombia, 60th; Sanchez, Colombia, 95th; Muheim, Switzerland, 105th.

Referee_Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros. Assistant Referees_David Moran, Henry Pupiro, Guillermo Pacheco Larios. 4th Official_Katia García.

A_52,497.

___

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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