Colombia 0, Switzerland 0

|Colombia
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks — Colombia, Juan Quintero, G; Davinson Sanchez, NG; Jaminton Campaz, G; Cucho Hernandez, NG; Luis Diaz, G. Switzerland, Granit Xhaka, G; Zeki Amdouni, G; Manuel Akanji, NG; Cedric Itten, G; Ruben Vargas, G.
Goalies_Colombia, Camilo Vargas, David Ospina, Alvaro Montero; Switzerland, Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Marvin Keller.
Yellow Cards_Xhaka, Switzerland, 51st; Zakaria, Switzerland, 59th; Suarez, Colombia, 60th; Sanchez, Colombia, 95th; Muheim, Switzerland, 105th.
Referee_Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros. Assistant Referees_David Moran, Henry Pupiro, Guillermo Pacheco Larios. 4th Official_Katia García.
A_52,497.
___
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