Chourio’s scratch hit in 11th breaks tie, Brewers top Diamondbacks 7-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Jackson Chourio’s slow roller scored the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers went…

PHOENIX (AP) — Jackson Chourio’s slow roller scored the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers went on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 on Friday night.

Ryan Thompson (3-2), the eighth Arizona pitcher of the game, entered to start the 11th with automatic runner Blake Perkins at second. Thompson hit Cooper Pratt, and Joey Ortiz sacrificed the runners to second and third. Christian Yelich was walked intentionally and Chourio hit a soft grounder to the third-base side. Thompson fielded it, but threw wildly, also allowing Pratt to score. Brice Turang followed with a two-run single to left.

Grant Anderson (2-3) pitched the final two innings for the Brewers, winners of four of their last five. Milwaukee, opening an 11-game trip that leads into the All-Star break, has a six-game lead in the National League Central.

Garrett Mitchell hit his eighth homer, a two-run shot, off José Cabrera in the second inning.

Mitchell nearly had another homer in the third but Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made a leaping catch at the wall.

In the sixth, Chourio made a similar catch in left to rob Gurriel. And then in the ninth, Gurriel made another catch on a ball Chourio hit to left center.

That seemed to change the Diamondbacks’ fortunes, as they tied the game in the bottom of the third and chased Brewers starter Kyle Harrison. Nolan Arenado’s two-run double made it 3-3 and ended Harrison’s night. The lefty threw 38 pitches in the third inning alone and was charged with three runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Cabrera didn’t fare much better, lasting just 3 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits and three runs.

The bullpens took over from there, allowing no runs until the automatic runners entered the picture.

Up next

Milwaukee RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 2.59) opposes Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly (5-8. 5.84) on Saturday night.

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