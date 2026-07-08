Cheryl Reeve breaks WNBA record for coaching wins as Lynx beat Sun 86-80

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 23 points, and Minnesota beat the Connecticut Sun 86-80 on Wednesday night to…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 23 points, and Minnesota beat the Connecticut Sun 86-80 on Wednesday night to give Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve the WNBA record for career wins.

Reeve has 380 regular-season wins, one more than Mike Thibault, whose son Eric Thibault is Minnesota’s associate head coach.

“I am so glad this is over,” Reeve said.

A four-time WNBA coach of the year, Reeve was hired by the Lynx in 2010 and has led the franchise to each of its four championships — tied with the Houston Comets and Seattle Storm for the most in history.

“(I) learned a lot from Mike through the years,” Reeve added. “I know he’s happy for me. And somebody’s going to pass me and I’ll be happy for them, too.”

After Reeve tied Thibault with an 85-77 win at Dallas on June 28, the Lynx (16-6) lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. Minnesota — which moved a half-game in front of Las Vegas, the defending WNBA champion, atop the standings — lost Friday at New York in her first chance to set the record, then fell 90-89 to the Sun at home on Monday.

Natasha Howard had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota.

Leila Lacan had 15 points, six assists and six rebounds for Connecticut (5-17) and Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 14.

The Sun’s Saniya Rivers was taken off the court in a wheelchair and did not return due to a left ankle sprain.

Minnesota rookie Olivia Miles, the No. 2 overall draft pick who was named an All-Star last week, missed her second consecutive game with a calf strain.

Brittney Griner (left quad strain) and Aneesah Morrow (personal reasons) did not play for Connecticut.

Up next

Lynx: Begin a four-game homestand Saturday against New York.

Sun: Host Golden State on Friday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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