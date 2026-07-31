Chelsea hit with $13M fine but no suspended points deduction after agent breaches

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea was fined 10 million pounds ($13.4 million) and given a suspended two-window transfer ban on Friday…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea was fined 10 million pounds ($13.4 million) and given a suspended two-window transfer ban on Friday after appealing penalties for breaching English Football Association agent rules.

The club was initially given a suspended six-point deduction along with the fine but the points penalty has been replaced by the suspended transfer ban.

The FA confirmed the sanctions on the west London club, which admitted to 74 breaches in total of FA regulations covering agents, working with intermediaries and third party investment in players.

The club owners self-reported the breaches to the soccer authorities in 2022, when they were in the process of buying Chelsea from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

The six-point deduction, suspended until June 30, 2027, was imposed by the independent commission which initially heard the case. But the club appealed against that. An appeal board instead replaced the points penalty with the suspended two-window transfer ban.

Chelsea previously entered sanction settlements in regard to this matter with the Premier League and UEFA.

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