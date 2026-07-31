Eddie Howe confirms exit as Newcastle coach weeks before Premier League season

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Eddie Howe confirmed he’s stepped down as coach of Newcastle on Friday less than a month…

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Eddie Howe confirmed he’s stepped down as coach of Newcastle on Friday less than a month before the start of the Premier League season.

As players headed to a preseason training camp in Spain, Newcastle released a statement in which Howe announced his departure.

“After nearly five years of giving my life, heart and soul into the club with unrelenting energy, I feel that it is in the best interests of both myself and the club to step away, recharge and take a break,” the 48-year-old Howe said. “Although it’s been incredibly difficult to make this decision, I know in my heart that it’s the right one.”

Howe was set to be replaced by Matthias Jaissle, according to multiple media reports in Britain.

Newcastle’s statement said the recruitment process for a new coach “is at an advanced stage and updates will be communicated shortly.”

Newcastle’s training camp in Spain concludes Aug. 8 with a friendly match against Valencia at Mestalla Stadium.

The Magpies open their Premier League season on Sunday, Aug. 23 at home against Liverpool.

Howe had been in charge of Newcastle for nearly five years and during that time ended the Saudi-backed club’s decades-long wait for silverware.

But star players Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali have left during this transfer window and there is speculation captain Bruno Guimaraes could follow.

Last year, Newcastle sold top scorer Alexander Isak and finished 12th, missing out on Champions League qualification.

Howe twice led Newcastle to Champions League qualification and won the English League Cup in 2025 to end the club’s 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

Who is Matthias Jaissle?

The 38-year-old German has led Saudi club Al-Ahli to back-to-back Asian Champions League Elite titles. Jaissle joined the Saudi club in 2023 after leading Salzburg to consecutive Austrian league titles.

Jaissle signed a two-year contract extension last September with Al-Ahli, where he’s coached former Premier League stars Ivan Toney and Riyad Mahrez.

The young coach was with Al-Ahli at its Portugal training camp this week.

Neither Newcastle nor Al-Ahli have responded to a request to comment on Jaissle’s status.

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