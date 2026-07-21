Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Up To $100 Bonus For MLB Tuesday DFS Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here and secure up to $100 in bonuses alongside a free pick for your MLB daily fantasy entries tonight.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus Offer

Before I lock in my entries for tonight’s action, I always make sure my bankroll is optimized. Here’s the exact breakdown of how we can secure this sign-up offer together:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match (50%) bonus + free pick Promotion Confirmed On July 21st by WTOP

If you’re a new Chalkboard customer meeting the age and state requirements, you’re looking at a sweet two-part welcome offer. First, the 50% deposit match can be used to get up to $100 in bonuses. But what I really love is the free pick. There is nothing better than a free, guaranteed winning leg to anchor your entry. To make this even better, it is reusable until you make your first winning entry with Chalkboard. This lets you take a specific player to go over a designated line.

Tonight’s MLB slate is ripe for this. Whether you want to key your entries around the marquee pitching duel between the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler and the Dodgers’ Justin Wrobleski, or you’re looking to back Framber Valdez when the Detroit Tigers visit the Chicago Cubs, this free pick is our golden ticket to a massive head start.

Chalkboard MLB Projections Tonight

When I’m handicapping a star-studded game like Dodgers vs. Phillies, I look for correlations to build a smart, high-upside entry. Let’s look at the projections for tonight’s biggest names:

Player Hits Strikeouts Zack Wheeler N/A 6.5 Justin Wrobleski N/A 5.5 Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Shohei Ohtani 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Trea Turner 1.5 N/A Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Alec Bohm 1.5 N/A J.T. Realmuto 0.5 N/A

The data screams value on Mookie Betts to clear his 0.5 hits line. He’s eclipsed this mark in six straight games against the Phillies, putting up an impressive 2.17 hits per game in that span. I’m tying him together with Teoscar Hernández, who has also cleared his 0.5 hits line in six consecutive matchups against Philadelphia (1.17 average).

On the flip side, Trea Turner is staring down a steep 1.5 hits line. He’s failed to hit that mark in seven of his last nine games, making the under a fantastic, sharp option for our slip.

Then there’s the unicorn, Shohei Ohtani. He’s cleared 0.5 hits in 75% of his last 24 overall games, but he’s gone hitless in three straight against the Phillies. Taking the under on Ohtani is a daring contrarian play, but the matchup history heavily supports it.

Finally, on the mound, we’ve got Zack Wheeler set at 6.5 strikeouts, while Dodgers rookie Justin Wrobleski sits at a manageable 5.5. I love using these strikeout props to round out a multi-leg entry.

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to build these entries with me? Claiming your welcome bonus is a breeze. Just follow these steps to secure your deposit match and free pick before the first pitch:

Register: Click here and create your new account. You’ll just need to drop in standard details like your name, date of birth, and email to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: This is the crucial step—make sure you plug in the promo code WTOP during sign-up to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and use one of Chalkboard’s secure methods to make your first deposit. Remember, to claim the maximum value of this offer, you’ll want to deposit at least $200. Claim Your Bonus: Chalkboard will instantly hit your account with the 50% match. You don’t have to deposit the full $200—whatever you put in, they’ll match it 50% in bonus funds to instantly boost your buying power.

Once you’re loaded up, we can dive straight into the action. Whether you’re chasing a big payout on the Dodgers-Phillies clash or hunting for value in Pirates vs. Yankees, that deposit match and free pick mean we are walking into tonight’s games with a serious advantage.