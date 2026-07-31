Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Play $5, Get $40 in Free MLB Lineups (July 31)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the action for the upcoming Friday MLB games can unlock $40 in free lineups using Boom promo code WTOP40. Click here to start the registration process.

This exclusive promotion is strictly for new daily fantasy sports players and requires a minimum deposit of $10, allowing you to play $5 and get $40 in free lineups. Whether you are building your entries ahead of the opening pitch between Boston and Los Angeles or targeting other MLB matchups like the Chicago White Sox visiting the Tampa Bay Rays or the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Baltimore Orioles, this welcome bonus provides a strategic bankroll boost on Boom.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 Offers $40 in Free Lineups

Before the Boston Red Sox (57-51) match up against the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-40), ensure you are positioned to take advantage of this welcome offer. Review the essential details for the promotion below:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Bonus Last Verified On July 31, 2026

This initial entry boost is perfect for diving into the upcoming MLB schedule or exploring the extensive World Cup daily fantasy markets available on the platform. Whether you want to build entries around probable pitchers Ranger Suarez and Edgardo Henriquez in the Red Sox vs. Dodgers showdown, or prefer to target international soccer fixtures, these bonus lineups deliver excellent flexibility to construct your ideal daily fantasy roster.

Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Boom customers. Meet these criteria, secure your qualifying deposit, and start drafting your entries.

Friday Night MLB DFS Options

Once you claim your Boom bonus, you can apply your free lineups to the premier matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. Below is a snapshot of the available player props for the starting pitchers and top hitters from both lineups:

Player Hits Strikeouts Ranger Suarez (BOS – SP) N/A 4.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD – DH) 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD – SS) 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD – 1B) 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández (LAD – LF) 0.5 N/A Andy Pages (LAD – CF) 0.5 N/A Ceddanne Rafaela (BOS – CF) 0.5 N/A Willson Contreras (BOS – 1B) 0.5 N/A Masataka Yoshida (BOS – DH) 0.5 N/A

If you are looking to build a data-driven daily fantasy entry, several prominent players are riding hot streaks that warrant attention.

On the mound, Boston’s probable pitcher Ranger Suarez has his strikeout prop set at 4.5. Based on this 100.0% cover rate, the data strongly suggests he will go OVER his strikeout total in this contest.

At the plate, Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is eyeing a hits prop of 0.5. Hitting .289 on the season, Ohtani provides consistent value at the plate. Recent performance metrics indicate he will go OVER his total.

For the Red Sox, center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela offers compelling value in the hits market. Also facing a hits prop of 0.5, Rafaela has been exceptional on the road, exceeding 0.5 hits in 14 of his last 15 away games (a 93.0% cover rate). The data strongly suggests he will continue his success as a visiting player and go OVER this total against the Dodgers pitching staff.

How to Activate Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Ready to dive into the action for the upcoming Red Sox vs. Dodgers matchup or the latest World Cup markets? Getting started on Boom is a simple and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to successfully activate your bonus:

Create an Account: Navigate to the platform to register. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, ensure you enter promo code WTOP40 to officially claim the welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Choose from one of the platform’s secure payment methods and make a minimum deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Play and Claim: This promotion features a “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” structure. Once your account is funded, simply play $5 worth of lineups. After those entries are submitted, you will receive $40 in free lineups from Boom.

With your new account registered, your initial $10 minimum deposit secured, and your promo code successfully applied, you are all set to start building your daily fantasy entries.