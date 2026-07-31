Onyx Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Friday MLB Picks (July 31)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services This premier welcome offer guarantees that new players who spend $10, get $50 in bonus picks with Onyx promo code WTOP. Start the registration process by clicking here.

Whether you are eyeing the Chicago White Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays or targeting any of the other compelling matchups happening across the league, this promotion provides immediate value to kick-start your bankroll for any of the MLB games happening this week. Onyx provides new users with a chance to hit the ground running with this offer.

Onyx Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in Bonus Picks

Onyx Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks Bonus Last Verified On July 31, 2026

Claiming this exclusive offer is incredibly straightforward for new Onyx customers. When you register for a new account and spend your first $10 on the platform, you will automatically receive $50 in Bonus Picks to use on the MLB slate. Whether you want to put your picks toward the showdown between the 57-win Chicago White Sox and the 64-win Tampa Bay Rays, or save them for another premier matchup, this promotion delivers an immediate account boost.

There are a few basic eligibility requirements to keep in mind. You must be at least 18 years old to play and be physically present in a state where Onyx is available. Because Onyx operates in most states, the vast majority of baseball fans tuning into this week’s action can easily capitalize on this “Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks” opportunity.

Friday Night MLB Options

While deeper performance trends like success rates as a home/away favorite or underdog provide granular detail, overall season records offer clear baseline insights. The Dodgers enter their contest boasting a formidable 69-40 record, positioning them as a sensible market favorite over the 57-51 Red Sox. Meanwhile, the Rays have put together a strong 64-44 campaign, justifying their status as the home favorite against the 57-win White Sox.

No matter which team you decide to back, you can rely on the Onyx promo to boost your account with bonus picks right from the first pitch.

How to Activate Onyx Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to ensure you secure your bonus ahead of this week’s exciting MLB action:

Register Your Account: Click on the links on this page and begin the registration process to create a new account. You will be asked to provide standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) and supply proof of identification to verify your age and eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: While signing up, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. This is required to link the welcome offer to your new profile. Make Your First Spend: Add funds to your account and spend your first $10 on the platform. Unlock Your Bonus Picks: Once your initial $10 entry is placed, you will automatically unlock your $50 in Bonus Picks.

With your account fully funded and your bonus picks secured, you are ready to dive into the MLB prediction markets. Whether you want to put your picks toward the Boston Red Sox facing the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants taking on the San Diego Padres, or the Chicago White Sox clashing with the Tampa Bay Rays, you will have plenty of options to use your bonus this week.