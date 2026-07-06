Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Match + Free Pick for USA vs. Belgium

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Soccer fans looking to add a new layer of engagement to the World Cup can grab a $100 deposit bonus and a free pick with Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Click here to get in on the action.

Available exclusively for new users, this promotion allows you to sign up, deposit, and immediately receive a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick to use on your daily fantasy sports entries. Whether you are building a lineup for the pivotal Round of 16 clash between the United States and Belgium or evaluating markets for any other World Cup match happening this week, this welcome bonus provides the perfect tool to jumpstart your daily fantasy account on Chalkboard.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Grab $100 Deposit Bonus

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match up to $100 + Free Pick Bonus Last Verified On July 6, 2026

Getting started with this exclusive Chalkboard welcome offer is straightforward, providing immediate value as the USA prepares to take on Belgium in the World Cup knockout stage. When new Chalkboard customers sign up and make their first deposit, they are rewarded with matched funds up to $100 alongside a free pick. This bonus is credited to your account instantly, giving you additional resources to build out your daily fantasy sports lineups for the rest of the tournament’s action.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a completely new Chalkboard customer creating an account for the first time. Players must also meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Chalkboard operates. As long as you meet these eligibility guidelines, your initial deposit secures the maximum bonus value available.

World Cup Matches: Daily Fantasy Player Markets

As the USA and Belgium prepare to face off in the Round of 16 on July 7, 2026, daily fantasy players and sports fans have a variety of player performance markets to evaluate on Chalkboard. The USMNT will have its top goalscorer, Folarin Balogun, after FIFA delayed his suspension.

These goalscorer markets offer a perfect starting point for new users looking to take advantage of the Chalkboard promo code. When you build your lineup for the Round of 16 action, you can use these exact matchups to utilize your free pick and your matched funds. Whether you expect a high-scoring affair or a defensive battle, evaluating these specific World Cup stars will help anchor your entry.

How to Activate Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the USA vs. Belgium match is a simple process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus before the action kicks off:

Sign Up: Navigate to their website to create your new account. You will need to register using standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure you input the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit using any of the secure payment methods available on the platform to trigger your 100% deposit match up to $100. Place Your Entry: Submit a daily fantasy entry using your new funds or your free pick. You can choose player projections from the highly anticipated USA vs. Belgium World Cup clash or any other available market.

As soon as you make your qualifying deposit, the matched funds and free pick will be credited to your account automatically. The outcome of your initial entry will not have an impact on receiving this offer.