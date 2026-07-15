Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Match + Free Pick for England-Argentina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New daily fantasy players can sign up with Chalkboard promo code WTOP and secure a $100 deposit bonus along with a free pick on the World Cup. Click here to activate this offer.

This is an opportunity to secure bonuses for England-Argentina. New players who take advantage of this offer can start making picks on Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Lionel Messi and the rest of the stars with this Chalkboard promo.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Deposit Bonus

Before England and Argentina take the pitch for this highly anticipated World Cup semifinal, make sure you are ready to take advantage of this exclusive welcome offer. Here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about the current Chalkboard promotion:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up To $100 + Free Pick Bonus Last Verified On July 15, 2026

Getting started with this exclusive Chalkboard promo code is an incredibly straightforward process. When you register for an account and make your initial deposit, you will receive a 50% match in bonus funds, up to a maximum of $100, along with a free pick to use on the massive semifinal clash between England and Argentina or any other available soccer market. This matched bonus is credited directly to your account, giving you an immediate boost to your daily fantasy sports bankroll for the remainder of the tournament.

Please note that this welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Chalkboard customers. To successfully claim the matching bonus and free pick, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Chalkboard operates. Be sure to verify your local daily fantasy sports regulations and age restrictions before submitting your first entry.

World Cup Semifinal: England vs. Argentina

If you are looking to build out your entry for the massive semifinal clash, attacking the player statistical markets on Chalkboard is a great place to start. With an array of elite attacking talent on the pitch for both squads, predicting who will find the back of the net is one of the most exciting ways to follow the action.

There is no shortage of star power on tap for this highly-anticipated matchup. Lionel Messi has a chance to take sole possession of the World Cup scoring lead after putting up eight goals through the quarterfinal. He is currently tied with Kylian Mbappe for the Golden Boot. However, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are lurking with six goals each.

Remember, these are exactly the types of markets where you can apply your initial entries. By using the exclusive Chalkboard promo code WTOP, you can combine predictions like Jude Bellingham or Lautaro Martinez making an impact with your newly unlocked deposit match and free pick for the remainder of the World Cup.

How to Redeem Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer ahead of the FIFA World Cup clash between England and Argentina is a quick and simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to secure your bonus:

Register Your Account: Visit their website to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing using one of the available secure payment methods. Chalkboard will match 50% of this initial deposit up to $100. Submit Your Entry: Use your newly acquired bonus funds and free pick to build an entry focusing on the World Cup action or any other available DFS market.

Once your initial deposit is completed, the matched bonus and free pick will be credited to your account.