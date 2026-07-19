Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Match for Spain vs. Argentina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to build their daily fantasy sports lineups for the World Cup showdown between Spain and Argentina can grab a $100 deposit match and a free pick with Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Click here to start signing up.

New players will receive a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick to kickstart their account. This exclusive welcome offer is designed to give you maximum value as you explore the diverse World Cup markets available on Chalkboard this week.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Delivers $100 Deposit Bonus

Before diving into the player projections for Spain and Argentina, it is essential to understand the mechanics of this signup promotion. Review the offer details below to ensure you secure your deposit match and free pick:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick Bonus Last Verified On July 19, 2026

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides a highly pragmatic entry point into daily fantasy soccer. By matching your initial deposit dollar-for-dollar up to $100, the platform effectively doubles your playing power right out of the gate. The addition of a free pick provides immediate utility for the highly anticipated Spain and Argentina matchup.

To qualify, you must be a first-time Chalkboard customer, meet your jurisdiction’s age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state. Once your account is verified and your initial deposit is processed, your matched funds and free pick will be credited directly to your account.

World Cup Matches: Player Props

If you are looking to utilize your matched funds and free pick on Chalkboard, the Spain vs. Argentina clash offers a robust selection of player markets. The anytime goalscorer projections highlight the elite attacking talent expected to influence the match. Look no further than Lionel Messi, who is second in the World Cup with eight goals, only trailing Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.

Goalscorer options provide a strong foundation for building your daily fantasy entries. By leveraging your Chalkboard deposit match, you can pair these top-tier scoring threats with your free pick to construct highly correlated lineups for this critical World Cup fixture.

How to Activate Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your deposit match and free pick ahead of the Spain and Argentina match is a structured, straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to ensure you receive your full bonus:

Register a New Account: Sign up for a new Chalkboard account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. You must enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your profile is set up and verified, make a first-time deposit using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Chalkboard will match 100% of this amount, up to a maximum of $100. Claim Your Bonus: After your deposit clears, your account will automatically be credited with your matched funds and your exclusive free pick. Submit Your First Entry: Navigate to the World Cup markets and use your newly matched funds to create a daily fantasy lineup featuring projections from the Spain vs. Argentina match or any other available sporting event.

This promotion is restricted strictly to new users who meet all regional and minimum age requirements for their specific jurisdiction. Your deposit match and free pick are guaranteed upon completing these steps, allowing you to focus entirely on analyzing the slate and building your optimal entry.