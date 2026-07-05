Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Bonus + Free Pick for Mexico vs. England

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the World Cup action can use Chalkboard promo code WTOP to unlock a $100 deposit bonus ahead of the highly anticipated Round of 16 match between Mexico and England. Click here to start signing up.

By signing up and funding your account, you will receive a $100 deposit bonus along with a free pick to build your daily fantasy sports lineups. This promotion is strictly for new users only and can be applied directly to the Mexico vs. England showdown, as well as any other World Cup match happening this week.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for the World Cup

Getting started with Chalkboard during the World Cup is simple. Whether you are backing Mexico or England, you can take advantage of the following sign-up offer to kickstart your daily fantasy sports experience.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 Deposit Bonus & Free Pick Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Bonus Last Verified On July 5, 2026

Simply register using the code provided above and make a qualifying deposit, and the $100 deposit bonus and free pick will be credited to your account to use on any upcoming World Cup matchups.

To claim this welcome offer, new customers simply need to register a Chalkboard account and make their initial deposit. This bonus provides an excellent opportunity to get more action on the World Cup, giving you extra flexibility whether you are selecting player projections for Mexico, England, or any other nation competing on the world stage.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers. To successfully redeem the bonus, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where the daily fantasy sports platform operates. Always verify your local age and eligibility regulations before locking in your entries.

World Cup Matches: Player Projections

With the Round of 16 underway, the clash between Mexico and England brings a wealth of daily fantasy opportunities. For fans looking to build a lineup, projecting who will find the back of the net is one of the most exciting ways to get involved in the action.

These goalscorer markets present the perfect starting point for new users looking to take advantage of the latest Chalkboard promo code. By utilizing these projections, you can easily select your picks for the Mexico vs. England showdown and instantly apply your $100 deposit bonus and free pick to the rest of the tournament’s action.

How to Activate Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus ahead of the Mexico vs. England matchup is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure you unlock the offer successfully, follow the steps below to activate your Chalkboard promo code:

Register a New Account: Begin by creating a new Chalkboard account and filling out the required standard personal information to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your profile. Fund Your Account: Once your account is set up, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Use your $100 deposit bonus and free pick to submit your first daily fantasy sports lineup.

Please remember that this promotion is available exclusively to new users. Players must meet all minimum age requirements and be physically located in a legally operating region to participate.