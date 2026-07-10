Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Pick For MLB Friday, Spain-Belgium World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new account with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP offer here, you will receive a 50% deposit match up to $100 and free pick for today’s MLB games and Spain vs. Belgium.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Verified July 10th, 2026

The mechanics of the Chalkboard welcome offer are straightforward and highly advantageous: it provides a 50% deposit match up to $100, equipping you with additional capital to leverage your MLB analysis. Alongside the bonus funds, new users receive a free pick, which is reusable until you make a winning entry. This promotional feature allows you to select a designated player to go over a specific line, acting as a high-probability “free square” to anchor your daily parlay. Utilizing this pick is a sound strategy to mitigate risk.

This offer perfectly aligns with upcoming matchups, giving you the ammunition to capitalize on high-contact hitters and strikeout-heavy pitchers. Please note that this offer is exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Use Your Chalkboard MLB Promo Today

Applying a data-driven approach to today’s slate reveals distinct value. Below is a breakdown of the top players taking the field.

Player Hits Strikeouts Ryan Weathers (NYY) N/A O/U 5.5 Carson Palmquist (WSH) N/A O/U 1.5 Cody Bellinger (NYY) O/U 1.5 N/A Paul Goldschmidt (NYY) O/U 1.5 N/A CJ Abrams (WSH) O/U 0.5 N/A Dylan Crews (WSH) O/U 0.5 N/A Jacob Young (WSH) O/U 0.5 N/A Trent Grisham (NYY) O/U 0.5 N/A Jasson Domínguez (NYY) O/U 1.5 N/A Curtis Mead (WSH) O/U 0.5 N/A

Starting pitcher Ryan Weathers carries a strikeout line of 5.5. The underlying metrics point toward the over. Weathers has maintained an elite 10.14 K/9 rate across 92.1 innings pitched this season. Translating that efficiency to tonight’s matchup makes backing him to eclipse the 5.5 mark a mathematically sound projection with excellent value.

At the plate, several hitters present strong probability metrics to record a hit. CJ Abrams offers a reliable floor for the Nationals; the shortstop is hitting .276 with 92 hits across 333 at-bats, demonstrating consistent plate discipline and contact rates. For the Yankees, Cody Bellinger is similarly well-positioned. Recording 83 hits and a .247 average over 336 at-bats, Bellinger consistently puts the ball in play. However, his line is set higher at 1.5. Take that additional risk into account when making your initial entries.

Capitalizing On The Spain vs. Belgium World Cup Match

Beyond the baseball diamond, your newly acquired bonus funds present a strategic opportunity in World Cup soccer markets. Users can apply the same approach used for MLB picks to the pitch, leveraging Chalkboard’s platform to identify statistical value in player projections for Spain vs. Belgium. Whether you utilize your deposit match on a pitcher’s strikeout rate or on the soccer field, a disciplined, evidence-backed strategy remains the most effective formula for long-term success.

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your deposit match and free pick is a simple process. Follow these exact steps to activate your offer:

Sign Up: Click here and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity securely. Enter the Code: During the registration sequence, you must input the promo code WTOP to qualify for this exclusive promotion. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier to execute your first transaction using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To claim the maximum available bonus value, deposit at least $100. Claim Your Bonus: Upon processing, Chalkboard will instantly activate your 50% deposit match.

You are not required to deposit the full $100 to participate. Chalkboard will apply a 50% match to any initial deposit amount up to the $200 threshold.