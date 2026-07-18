Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Free Pick for MLB, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can register with Chalkboard promo code WTOP and make an initial deposit of $100 to secure $100 in bonuses for the World Cup, MLB or any other sport. Click here to start the registration process.

Whether you are building entries for the blockbuster showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, diving into the non-conference clash featuring the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, or targeting the interleague matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Guardians, this promotion provides a tangible head start ahead of the first pitch. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this Chalkboard promo.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Bonus + Free Pick

New Chalkboard customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state are eligible for this welcome offer to kickstart their daily fantasy sports experience. When you sign up using the code WTOP, you will receive a 100% deposit match up to $100, instantly doubling your initial bankroll.

Alongside the deposit match, users receive a free pick. This free pick allows you to select a specific player to go over a designated prop, essentially serving as a free square to help build and boost your multi-pick entry. It is an efficient way to get involved with the MLB slate, whether you are eyeing player props in the Dodgers-Yankees series or building an entry around the Mets-Phillies matchup.

Additionally, if you are looking to diversify your picks, Chalkboard’s daily fantasy markets extend far beyond the baseball diamond.

How to Make Picks With This MLB Promo

Once you have secured your deposit match, the next step is diving into the available markets to build your entry. Chalkboard features extensive options for every game, allowing you to seamlessly mix and match starting pitcher strikeouts with batter hit props.

Here is a look at the target lines for some of the biggest stars in the upcoming matchups:

Player Hits Strikeouts Sean Manaea N/A 5.5 Jesús Luzardo N/A 6.5 Shohei Ohtani 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Francisco Lindor 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber 0.5 N/A J.T. Realmuto 0.5 N/A Trea Turner 1.5 N/A

When utilizing your free pick or building a multi-pick entry, recent statistical trends point to several distinct advantages. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts are both strongly supported by the data to go over their 0.5 hits prop. Ohtani has exceeded 0.5 hits in six of his last eight away games, while Betts has been a model of consistency, logging at least one hit in 19 of his last 26 games overall.

On the pitching side, the data suggests playing the under on Sean Manaea’s strikeout line of 5.5 against the Phillies. If you are looking to target the other side of the Manaea matchup with a Philadelphia bat, J.T. Realmuto is a smart selection for the over on his 0.5 hits prop. The Phillies catcher is riding a hot streak, having recorded a hit in four of his last five games.

How to Redeem Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

To get started and activate this offer, follow these clear, step-by-step instructions:

Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the required promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome promotion. Make a Secure Deposit: To activate the 100% deposit match, make your first deposit using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. Claim Your Match: You do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up, as Chalkboard will match 100% of whatever initial amount you choose to deposit in bonus funds. However, to claim the absolute maximum value of the bonus, you will need to deposit exactly $100.

Once your initial deposit is processed, your bonus funds and your free pick will be credited to your account, giving you double the bankroll to explore Chalkboard’s extensive MLB and World Cup markets.