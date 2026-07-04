Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Free Pick for July 4 MLB, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can unlock a $100 deposit bonus along with a free pick for Saturday’s MLB games by using Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Set up a new account by clicking here.

New users looking to get in on upcoming MLB action, such as the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Chicago Cubs or the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the San Diego Padres. To claim the maximum value of the bonus, a $100 first deposit is required. Whether you are focusing on a specific MLB matchup or looking to make daily fantasy sports entries across the entire slate, this exclusive offer is the perfect way to double your starting bankroll on Chalkboard.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Deposit Bonus

Before making your picks for the MLB slate, whether you are backing the Los Angeles Dodgers (58-31) against the San Diego Padres (43-44) or looking at the Atlanta Braves (51-35) against the New York Mets (36-52), new users can boost their bankroll with our exclusive offer.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On July 4, 2026

New Chalkboard customers can take advantage of a generous welcome offer that includes a 100% deposit match up to $100, along with an exclusive free pick. To claim this offer, you must be a first-time user who meets the minimum age requirements and resides in a participating state.

The included free pick acts as a complimentary leg in your entry, allowing you to select a player to go over a specific statistical prop. This is the perfect opportunity to find value on the mound. You could use your free pick to back a high-profile starter, such as the Atlanta Braves’ Chris Sale or the Chicago Cubs’ Shota Imanaga, to go over a projected strikeout or outs recorded prop, giving your daily MLB entry a valuable head start.

Saturday MLB DFS Projections

When utilizing your deposit match and free pick, you can choose from a loaded board of superstars taking the field. Here is a look at the hits and strikeout props for some of the biggest names available in the Chalkboard daily fantasy markets:

Player Hits Strikeouts Shota Imanaga N/A 4.5 Sean Manaea N/A 4.5 Francisco Lindor 0.5 N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. 0.5 N/A Manny Machado 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Matt Olson 0.5 N/A Ian Happ 0.5 N/A Dansby Swanson 0.5 N/A

With the Chalkboard MLB promo, you can use your free pick to back a player who holds strong statistical momentum. Looking at the data, a few matchups stand out as compelling opportunities.

New York Mets starter Sean Manaea carries a strikeout prop of 4.5 against the Atlanta Braves. While Manaea has struggled recently, failing to eclipse 4.5 strikeouts in four of his last six games and three of his last four road appearances, his history against Atlanta paints a very different picture. If you trust the specific matchup history, taking the over on Manaea is a strong play.

On the offensive side, his teammate Francisco Lindor is positioned perfectly to clear his 0.5 hits prop. Lindor has been swinging a hot bat, recording 26 total hits in 31 games played this season. The trend data firmly supports him going over his hits line.

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is another premier target for an over on his 0.5 hits prop. Tatis has consistently produced at the plate, exceeding 0.5 hits in 10 of his last 13 games and an impressive 17 of his last 22 matchups. Given his reliable 77% cover rate over that larger sample size, utilizing your promo on Tatis to safely secure a hit is backed by hard numbers.

How to Redeem Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus before the first pitch is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure you lock in your deposit match and free pick: