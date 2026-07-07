Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus For MLB, World Cup Tuesday Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new profile using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here will unlock up to $100 in bonuses AND a free pick for tonight’s MLB slate and Switzerland vs. Colombia in the World Cup.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

Before locking in your predictions for tonight’s compelling matchups—including the AL East clash between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays—it is crucial to maximize your upfront capital. New users can claim an exclusive offer to boost their bankroll ahead of the first pitch. Here is the foundational data you need to get started:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer 100% Deposit Match up to $100 + Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promotion Verified On July 7th, 2026

Offer Overview

New Chalkboard customers can take advantage of a highly efficient welcome offer that includes a 100% deposit match up to $100, supplemented by an exclusive free pick. This free pick allows users to select a player to go over a specific projection, effectively serving as a complimentary, zero-risk leg to build out your entry. This free pick is also reusable until you make your first winning entry on the app. Whether you are backing Paul Skenes to rack up strikeouts for the Pittsburgh Pirates, or targeting offensive metrics in the AL East showdown between the Yankees and Rays, this offer provides a mathematically sound way to jumpstart your portfolio.

To claim this promotion, you must be a new Chalkboard customer who meets the necessary age requirements and resides in a participating state. Simply sign up, make your initial deposit to receive your matching funds, and use your free pick to construct your MLB and World Cup predictions for tonight’s slate.

Use Your Chalkboard MLB Promo Tonight

With your Chalkboard deposit match and free pick secured, it is time to analyze the board. Below is a snapshot of some of the biggest stars taking the field tonight, featuring their primary hit and strikeout projections:

Player Hits Strikeouts Paul Skenes (PIT) N/A 6.5 Will Warren (NYY) N/A 4.5 Jose Altuve (HOU) 1.5 N/A Yordan Alvarez (HOU) 1.5 N/A Matt Olson (ATL) 0.5 N/A Michael Harris II (ATL) 0.5 N/A Anthony Volpe (NYY) 0.5 N/A Cody Bellinger (NYY) 0.5 N/A Jazz Chisholm Jr. (NYY) 0.5 N/A CJ Abrams (WSH) 0.5 N/A

When scanning the slate, the underlying data points heavily toward a few standout plays to anchor your entry.

Starting on the mound, Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes presents a highly attractive baseline. His strikeout prop sits at 6.5, a threshold he has comfortably cleared in four consecutive home starts. This presents a compelling opportunity to play the Over.

At the plate, look to Atlanta’s Matt Olson and New York’s Anthony Volpe to continue their positive momentum. Olson will aim to eclipse his 0.5 hits prop in tonight’s matchup. Meanwhile, Volpe holds an impeccable recent track record against the Tampa Bay Rays specifically, exceeding 0.5 hits in four straight divisional matchups against them.

Conversely, fading specific stars is heavily supported by recent performance metrics. Houston’s Yordan Alvarez faces a steep 1.5 hits line, but his current trend leans cold; he has fallen short of 1.5 hits in seven of his last eight away games, averaging just 0.6 hits on the road. Similarly, the Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. has struggled significantly away from home, failing to record a single hit in four straight road games. The Under offers the most logical value for both batters based on these specific splits.

Expanding Your Slate: Switzerland vs. Colombia World Cup Match

Diversifying your betting portfolio across multiple sports is a proven strategy for mitigating risk and finding value. New users can easily leverage their Chalkboard bonus funds to target player projections in the World Cup for Switzerland vs. Colombia tonight. Whether you are analyzing offensive volume or defensive metrics, applying the same data-driven, evidence-first approach used for MLB props will help you identify the highest-value entries for this international clash.

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these systematic steps to ensure you maximize your bonus capital ahead of tonight’s action: