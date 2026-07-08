Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 MLB Deposit Bonus for July 8 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP welcome offer here and get a $100 DFS bonus for today’s MLB games and more.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP For $100 MLB Bonus

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer 100% Deposit Match up to $100 + Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promotion Verified On July 8, 2026

No matter what markets you are looking into, Chalkboard platform provides an immediate statistical advantage for your bankroll.

Eligible new Chalkboard customers who meet the state and age requirements can easily claim this welcome offer to optimize their daily MLB strategy. Upon registration, users receive a 100% deposit match up to $100. This efficiently doubles your initial capital, providing the necessary liquidity to navigate a full slate of baseball action.

Beyond the initial deposit match, the offer includes a high-value free pick, which is reusable until you make your first winning entry on the app. This mechanism allows users to select a specific player to exceed their projected line, effectively acting as a guaranteed hit to anchor any entry. For example, as the Cleveland Guardians travel to Target Field to face the Minnesota Twins, you could apply this free pick to probable pitchers like Slade Cecconi or Connor Prielipp to go over their strikeout totals. Securing a complimentary win in your slip is a statistically sound method to maximize your return on investment.

Chalkboard MLB Wednesday Projections

Once you have activated your Chalkboard deposit match, you can begin parsing the board for the most favorable player projections. Using the matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates as a prime baseline, here are ten players and their current lines to target tonight.

Player Hits Strikeouts Grant Holmes (ATL) – 4.5 Jared Jones (PIT) – 4.5 Ozzie Albies (ATL) 0.5 – Matt Olson (ATL) 0.5 – Mike Yastrzemski (ATL) 0.5 – Michael Harris II (ATL) 1.5 – Bryan Reynolds (PIT) 0.5 – Brandon Lowe (PIT) 0.5 – Nick Gonzales (PIT) 0.5 – Ryan O’Hearn (PIT) 0.5 –

When evaluating pitcher projections, the data points heavily toward fading Atlanta’s Grant Holmes. With his strikeout line set at 4.5, recent performance trends strongly favor the under. Holmes has recorded 67 strikeouts over 16 games, registering an average of approximately 4.19 strikeouts per game.

Conversely, the offensive data reveals several hitters riding statistically significant contact streaks, making the over on their hit projections a highly logical play. Pittsburgh’s Nick Gonzales is demonstrating excellent plate discipline, clearing the 0.5 hits threshold in seven consecutive games while maintaining an elite average of 2.14 hits per game over that span. His teammate, Bryan Reynolds, offers exceptional situational value at home; Reynolds has secured at least one hit in 12 of his last 14 games at PNC Park.

For the Braves, Matt Olson and Michael Harris II are currently producing flawless contact rates. Olson has surpassed 0.5 hits in five consecutive contests (averaging 1.4 hits per game). Harris carries a slightly elevated line of 1.5 hits, but his strong season production of 96 hits in 84 games indicates he is good candidate to tackle the over against Jared Jones and the Pittsburgh bullpen.

Looking Ahead: Tomorrow’s France vs. Morocco World Cup Match

While today’s MLB slate offers robust opportunities, users should also look ahead to the World Cup calendar, including France vs. Morocco tomorrow. The bonus funds acquired through the Chalkboard deposit match are highly versatile, allowing users to leverage their doubled bankroll to build calculated slips for this highly anticipated World Cup fixture.

Sign Up With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

If you are prepared to capitalize on tonight’s slate, initiating your Chalkboard account is a streamlined process.

To claim your welcome bonus, follow these steps:

Register for an Account: Click here and launch the sign-up protocol. You will be required to input standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your geolocation within a participating state. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, it is required that you input the promo code WTOP to officially lock in your eligibility for both the deposit match and the free pick. Make a Secure Deposit: Navigate to the platform’s cashier and fund your account utilizing one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods.

To extract the maximum absolute value from this promotion, a deposit of at least $100 is necessary. However, if your bankroll management strategy dictates a smaller initial investment, you are not required to deposit the full $100. The structure of the promotion ensures that 100% of your chosen initial deposit amount will be matched in bonus funds.

Once the transaction is processed, your bonus funds and complimentary free pick will instantly reflect in your account balance, fully equipping you to make entries across the daily sports slate.