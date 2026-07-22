Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 DFS Bonus For MLB Wednesday Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new account using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here and unlock up to $100 in bonuses alongside a free pick for today’s busy MLB slate.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP For Up To $100 In Bonuses

For players looking to maximize their value on tonight’s non-conference MLB schedule, this sign-up bonus provides immediate leverage. Whether you are analyzing the 64-38 Dodgers taking on the 56-46 Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, or evaluating angles at Wrigley Field as the Tigers face the 57-44 Cubs, you can secure this offer before the first pitch.

Below is everything you need to know to claim your bonus:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match (50%) bonus + free pick Promotion Confirmed On July 22nd, 2026

Eligible new Chalkboard customers who meet the age requirements and reside in a participating state can immediately increase their initial bankroll. When you sign up and complete your first transaction, Chalkboard applies a 50% deposit match up to $100.

In addition to the matched funds, you receive a free pick, which is reusable until you make a winning entry in the app. This promotional feature allows you to select a player to go over a statistical projection, effectively operating as a guaranteed free leg in your entry. With a packed MLB schedule, you can easily pair a strikeout projection for a starting pitcher like Aaron Nola or Bailey Ober with other daily player props to construct a lucrative entry without taking on extra risk.

Chalkboard MLB Wednesday Projections

With your matched bonus funds and free pick ready, it is time to build a data-backed slip. You can apply your Chalkboard promo to any market on tonight’s board. Here is a breakdown of the hits and strikeout props for some of the slate’s biggest stars:

Player Hits Strikeouts Aaron Nola (PHI) N/A 5.5 Bailey Ober (MIN) N/A 4.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) 1.5 N/A Bryce Harper (PHI) 0.5 N/A Steven Kwan (CLE) 0.5 N/A Nico Hoerner (CHC) 0.5 N/A Alex Bregman (CHC) 0.5 N/A Riley Greene (DET) 0.5 N/A Byron Buxton (MIN) 0.5 N/A

When deciding how to build your entries, recent statistical trends offer a clear roadmap. Being the undeniable star that he is, Shohei Ohtani is a good candidate to go over 0.5 hits. The underlying data points toward the over, as Ohtani has recorded 102 hits in 93 games this season.

His teammate Freddie Freeman presents strong value to the over on his 0.5 hits line, too. Freeman has registered at least one hit in 19 of his last 25 games, a reliable streak that includes five consecutive successful outings against the Phillies.

Looking at the mound, Aaron Nola is positioned favorably to eclipse his 5.5 strikeouts prop, despite his overall struggles this season. The data backs the over, as Nola has surpassed 5.5 punchouts in six of his last eight home starts at Citizens Bank Park, averaging a steady 6.2 strikeouts per game during that stretch.

Finally, the Cubs’ Nico Hoerner is an excellent candidate to go over his 0.5 hits line. Riding a scorching streak, Hoerner has recorded a hit in five consecutive games, averaging an impressive 2.2 hits per contest in that span.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Registration Process

Securing your welcome bonus before the MLB slate begins is a seamless, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to activate your deposit match:

Register Your Account: Click here to create a new profile. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, age, and location. Enter the Promo Code: Enter the code WTOP to redeem this welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Complete your initial deposit using one of Chalkboard’s secure transaction methods. However, Chalkboard will match 50% of whatever amount you choose to deposit, up to that $100 limit.

Once your initial deposit is processed, your matched bonus funds and free pick will automatically be credited to your account, leaving you fully equipped to build a winning entry for tonight’s baseball action.