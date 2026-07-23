Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus + Free Pick for MLB Slate

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the action for the upcoming MLB slate can use Chalkboard promo code WTOP to claim a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick ahead of the next pitch. Click here to get in on the action.

Whether you are targeting the matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays, the Arizona Diamondbacks visiting the St. Louis Cardinals, or any other game on the schedule, this exclusive welcome offer instantly doubles your starting bankroll. This promotion is strictly available for new users on Chalkboard.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Deposit Bonus

If you are looking to get in on the action for the baseball slate, including matchups like the Kansas City Royals (43-60) visiting the Detroit Tigers (48-54), you can take advantage of an exclusive sign-up bonus to boost your account balance before the first pitch.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 Deposit Match Bonus + Free Pick Bonus Last Verified On July 23, 2026

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides new users with a 100% deposit match up to $100, alongside a valuable free pick to kickstart your daily fantasy sports experience. This free pick allows users to select a player to go over a specific projection, essentially functioning as a free, guaranteed win for one pick in your entry.

Whether you are building a lineup for the matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals, or you want to back the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, this bonus gives you extra flexibility and funds for the slate. Please note that this offer is exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers who meet the legal age requirements and reside in a participating state.

Thursday MLB DFS Options

Putting your bonus funds and free pick to work is simple once you dive into the available MLB markets. Whether you want to back an ace on the mound or fade a struggling hitter, here is a look at some of the most notable player projections available on Chalkboard.

Player Hits Strikeouts Brandon Pfaadt (AZ) N/A 3.5 Troy Melton (DET) N/A 5.5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) 1.5 N/A Ketel Marte (AZ) 1.5 N/A Nolan Arenado (STL) 0.5 N/A Vinnie Pasquantino (KC) 0.5 N/A Corbin Carroll (AZ) 0.5 N/A George Springer (TOR) 0.5 N/A Gabriel Moreno (AZ) 0.5 N/A Gleyber Torres (DET) 0.5 N/A

If you are looking to build out your entry using your Chalkboard promo, the data points heavily toward a few specific outcomes:

Brandon Pfaadt (Over 3.5 Strikeouts): The Diamondbacks starter is in an excellent spot. However, the data points toward the under, as Pfaadt has recorded 24 strikeouts over seven starts this season, averaging 3.43 strikeouts per game.

The Diamondbacks starter is in an excellent spot. However, the data points toward the under, as Pfaadt has recorded 24 strikeouts over seven starts this season, averaging 3.43 strikeouts per game. Vinnie Pasquantino (Over 0.5 Hits): Pasquantino has been a nightmare for the Detroit Tigers. He has recorded a hit in six straight games against Detroit, averaging 1.33 hits per contest against them. Looking at his overall form, he has also exceeded 0.5 hits in 12 of his last 14 games.

Pasquantino has been a nightmare for the Detroit Tigers. He has recorded a hit in six straight games against Detroit, averaging 1.33 hits per contest against them. Looking at his overall form, he has also exceeded 0.5 hits in 12 of his last 14 games. Ketel Marte (Under 1.5 Hits): On the flip side, Marte is a strong candidate for the under on his 1.5 total hits line. He has failed to exceed 1.5 hits in 13 of his last 15 games overall. More notably, he is currently riding a 10-game streak on the road where he has fallen short of the 1.5-hit mark.

How to Redeem Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with your new account and claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. To ensure you receive your deposit match and free pick, be sure to follow these quick activation steps:

Register your account: Begin the sign-up process by clicking on any of the links on this page. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the promo code: During the registration process, promo code WTOP is required to lock in your welcome bonus. Make a secure deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier to fund your bankroll using one of the available secure methods.

To claim the full value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up if you prefer to start smaller. Chalkboard will grant you a 100% deposit match on whatever amount you choose to deposit initially, automatically doubling your playing funds right out of the gate.