Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for World Cup Semifinals This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP offer here and get a 50% deposit match up to $100 alongside a free pick in time for this week’s World Cup semifinal matchups.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP For World Cup

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up to $100 and a Free Pick Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Information Verified July 13th, 2026

Getting started with the latest Chalkboard welcome offer is a streamlined process designed to maximize your initial value. By signing up with the code WTOP and making your first deposit, Chalkboard will match 50% of your funds up to a maximum of $100. In addition to the matched funds, you will also receive a free pick to use on the platform. This is reusable until you make your first winning entry on the app. This immediate boost to your account provides extra flexibility as you prepare to project player performances for the upcoming World Cup semifinals.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers. To qualify for the deposit match and free pick, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once your account is verified and funded, you can seamlessly use your matched funds and free pick to engage with the massive upcoming fixtures.

World Cup Semifinals: Player Props

If you are looking to put your Chalkboard promo code benefits to use, the upcoming World Cup semifinals present excellent opportunities to deploy your matched funds or free pick. Below is a look at the top three goalscoring options for the participating teams in these critical fixtures:

Player (Team) Opponent Goals Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) France O/U 0.5 Borja Iglesias (Spain) France O/U 0.5 Lamine Yamal (Spain) France O/U 0.5 Jean-Philippe Mateta (France) Spain O/U 0.5 Ousmane Dembele (France) Spain O/U 0.5 Bradley Barcola (France) Spain O/U 0.5 Jude Bellingham (England) Argentina O/U 0.5 Marcus Rashford (England) Argentina O/U 0.5 Anthony Gordon (England) Argentina O/U 0.5

Make sure you also check out other markets, whether it be shots on target, goalkeeper saves, assists, etc. Make two or more picks for this week’s fixtures to complete your first entry with Chalkboard.

Activate The Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to claim your 50% deposit match up to $100 and a free pick for the World Cup semifinals? Getting started is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the latest Chalkboard offer:

Create an Account: Click here to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. During the sign-up process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first deposit of at least $10 using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. Claim Your Match and Free Pick: Upon completing your qualifying deposit, Chalkboard will automatically match 50% of your deposit amount up to a maximum of $100. You will also receive the free pick credited directly to your account. Make Your Picks: With your bankroll boosted, you are ready to build your entries. You can apply your matched funds and free pick toward any available player projections.

Please note: This promotion is exclusively available to new Chalkboard users. All players must meet the minimum age and region requirements for their specific location in order to participate.