Cardinals reinstate Ryne Stanek, option Gordon Graceffo to Triple-A; RHP Dustin May tests ankle.

CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals reinstated right-hander Ryne Stanek from the paternity list ahead of Friday’s game against…

CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals reinstated right-hander Ryne Stanek from the paternity list ahead of Friday’s game against the Chicago Cubs and optioned righty Gordon Graceffo to Triple-A Memphis.

Cardinals right-hander Dustin May threw in the outfield before Friday’s game, one day after suffering a right-ankle contusion in Atlanta when he was struck by Dominic Smith’s low liner in the first inning of an 11-5 win over the Braves. The ball deflected into right field for a bases-clearing double.

May allowed two more singles before leaving the game. He gave up five runs while recording only two outs.

There was no immediate word on Friday if May might be sidelined.

In his 10th season, the 34-year-old Stanek is 2-1 with one save and a 5.12 ERA in 31 2/3 innings over 35 games this season.

Graceffo, 26, is 6-1 with a 3.35 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 35 relief appearances.

He earned his sixth win on Thursday with a scoreless sixth inning. The Cardinals rallied for seven runs in the seventh to take the lead in the comeback win.

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