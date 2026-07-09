Campusano, Andujar help King, Padres beat Diamondbacks 10-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luis Campusano homered, Miguel Andujar had a career-high three doubles along with two RBIs and the…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luis Campusano homered, Miguel Andujar had a career-high three doubles along with two RBIs and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 on Wednesday night to get back to .500.

Michael King (6-7) pitched six strong innings for the Padres, who tied their season high in runs and won for just the third time in 12 games. The Padres and Diamondbacks came into the night 14 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and five games out of the third wild-card spot, with three teams ahead of them.

San Diego had been one-half game ahead of Los Angeles after it beat the Dodgers 1-0 behind King in San Diego on May 18. But the Padres lost the next night and began slipping further behind their rivals.

King allowed one run and four hits, struck out four and walked two.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected by plate umpire Willie Traynor for arguing a balk call against Jose Cabrera (0-2) that put runners on second and third with one out in the fifth. Xander Bogaerts then singled to left to bring them both in for a 4-1 lead. It was Lovullo’s 24th career ejection.

Campusano homered to left-center off reliever Taylor Clarke leading off the four-run sixth. It was his fourth. Sung-Mung Song, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill all hit RBI singles with one out.

Andujar had RBI doubles in the fourth and seventh innings. He scored twice.

Tommy Troy hit a two-run homer off Ron Marinaccio with two outs in the seventh, his fourth.

Cabrera allowed four runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Up next

Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (6-8, 5.71 ERA) and Padres RHP Griffin Canning (1-6, 6.71) were scheduled to start the series finale Thursday night.

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