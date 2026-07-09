DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 World Cup Bonus for France-Morocco

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Sign up using this DraftKings promo code offer to receive a $200 bonus (get started here) for the World Cup today featuring France vs. Morocco. No code is needed to receive the offer.







DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup Today

Whether you are looking to lay the juice on a heavy favorite like France or take a stab at a longshot, setting up your new account is quick and painless. Below is a consensus overview of the current DraftKings sign-up offer.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 9th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for the World Cup Quarterfinals

Available exclusively to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer is the perfect way to build your bankroll for the rest of the tournament. By activating the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can get $200 in bonus bets just by placing a $5 qualifying wager. Your initial $5 bet must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer, such as taking France or Morocco on the moneyline in their upcoming clash. We’ve seen time and time again that the real value is in the guarantee: you will receive the bonus no matter what happens on the pitch, meaning your initial bet doesn’t even need to win to trigger the reward.

Once your qualifying wager is locked in, the $200 reward is paid out instantly in bonus bets. These provide excellent flexibility to wager on the rest of the World Cup slate, including the upcoming quarterfinal showdown between Spain and Belgium. It goes without saying, but you will want to use them while the tournament action is still heating up, as all bonus bets will expire after seven days.

Use DraftKings World Cup Promo Code on Today’s Matches

Today’s World Cup slate features a highly anticipated quarterfinal matchup as France takes on Morocco. With the knockout rounds in full swing, both squads are battling for a coveted spot in the tournament semifinals. Following impressive group stage and early playoff runs, the winner of today’s clash will move one step closer to lifting the ultimate prize.

Today’s World Cup Odds

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals France vs Morocco -175 +280 +550 O/U 2.5 (O +100 / U -125)

Odds as of July 09, 2026 from DraftKings.

Match Notes & Analysis

We put a lot of stock in recent form and situational context when analyzing these matchups:

Flawless France: France enters today’s quarterfinal in perfect form. They have won all three of their previous matches (3-0-0), showcasing a dominant attack with 10 goals scored while conceding only two.

France enters today’s quarterfinal in perfect form. They have won all three of their previous matches (3-0-0), showcasing a dominant attack with 10 goals scored while conceding only two. Undefeated Morocco: Morocco brings plenty of momentum and undeniable longshot value into this matchup. They remain unbeaten with two wins and one draw (2-1-0) in their last three outings. They hold a solid +3 goal differential, having found the back of the net six times.

Morocco brings plenty of momentum and undeniable longshot value into this matchup. They remain unbeaten with two wins and one draw (2-1-0) in their last three outings. They hold a solid +3 goal differential, having found the back of the net six times. Match Details: Kickoff for today’s decisive match is scheduled for 4:00 PM ET. Argentine referee Facundo Tello Figueroa will be officiating the contest.

Kickoff for today’s decisive match is scheduled for 4:00 PM ET. Argentine referee Facundo Tello Figueroa will be officiating the contest. Looking Ahead: The victor of today’s showdown will secure a place in the semifinals. The quarterfinal action will then continue tomorrow, July 10, when Spain faces off against Belgium.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of today’s World Cup action is a straightforward process. The best part is that no manual promo code needs to be entered to secure your reward. Just follow these simple steps to start finding value on the board:

Create an Account: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook platform and begin the registration process. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and registered, head over to the cashier section. You will need to deposit at least $5 into your new account using one of DraftKings’ secure, supported payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Browse the World Cup betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5. Whether you want to bet on France, Morocco, or any other team on today’s slate, simply lock in your qualifying bet at odds of -500 or longer. Claim Your Bonus: Regardless of whether your initial $5 wager wins, loses, or draws, DraftKings will automatically credit your account with $200 in bonus bets instantly.

With your $200 in bonus bets secured, you will be fully equipped with the capital needed to wager on the rest of the quarterfinal round and beyond.