Phillies’ Bryce Harper and Cardinals’ Jordan Walker latest confirmed participants in Home Run Derby

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker will participate in the Home Run Derby in…

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker will participate in the Home Run Derby in Philadelphia on Monday night.

Harper and Walker join Boston’s Willson Contreras, Kansas City’s Jac Caglianone, Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero and the New York Yankees’ Ben Rice in the competition at Citizens Bank Park. The other two participants haven’t been announced.

Harper, hitting .261 with 20 homers and 57 RBIs, was selected for his ninth All-Star Game as a Legend Pick for baseball’s midsummer showcase. The 33-year-old slugger will try to become the fifth player to win multiple derby competitions. And Harper will try to do it in front of home fans — again. He last won it in 2018 in Washington while a member of the Nationals.

The 24-year-old Walker is a first-time All-Star who is having a breakout season. He hit his 22nd homer on Thursday night. The 2020 first-round draft pick entered the day batting .294 with an .889 OPS and MLB-leading 70 RBIs.

He’ll be the eighth Cardinals player to compete in the competition, joining Jack Clark (1985), Ray Lankford (1997), Mark McGwire (1998-99), Jim Edmonds (2003), Albert Pujols (2003, 2007, 2009, 2022), Matt Holliday (2010-11) and Carlos Beltran (2012).

A Cardinals player has never won the derby.

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