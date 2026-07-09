Wimbledon Results

Thursday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: $30,327,600 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from…

Thursday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: $30,327,600

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Hanyu Guo (10), China, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, 7-6 (8), 7-5.

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