Bueckers leads Dallas against Connecticut after 25-point game

Dallas Wings (11-8, 6-6 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (4-15, 2-8 Eastern Conference) Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT LINE:…

Dallas Wings (11-8, 6-6 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (4-15, 2-8 Eastern Conference)

Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Wings -9.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings visits the Connecticut Sun after Paige Bueckers scored 25 points in the Wings’ 85-77 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sun have gone 3-7 at home. Connecticut is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The Wings are 5-5 on the road. Dallas ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Connecticut averages 79.3 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 85.6 Dallas allows. Dallas averages 88.4 points per game, 1.8 more than the 86.6 Connecticut gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aneesah Morrow is averaging 11 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Sun. Leila Lacan is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jessica Shepard is averaging 14.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Wings. Bueckers is averaging 19.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 53.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 3-7, averaging 83.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 89.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.3 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Hailey Van Lith: day to day (ankle), Saniya Rivers: day to day (ankle), Aneesah Morrow: day to day (leg).

Wings: Alanna Smith: day to day (concussion), Odyssey Sims: out (ankle), Costanza Verona: day to day (coach’s decision).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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