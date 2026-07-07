Brittney Griner scores 29 and Kennedy Burke hits 2 late 3-pointers in the Sun’s 90-89 win over Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brittney Griner scored a season-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Kennedy Burke added 16 points off…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brittney Griner scored a season-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Kennedy Burke added 16 points off the bench, including two 3-pointers in the final three minutes, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx 90-89 on Monday night.

Burke made a 3-pointer with 2:53 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Sun a five-point lead, and Griner added a shot in the lane with 1:25 left to make it 84-79.

Burke sank a wide open 3-pointer from the top of the key with 44.5 seconds left for an 87-84 lead. Then, former Lynx forward Diamond Miller made a key block for Connecticut and Griner sealed it on a layup with 18.2 left for another five-point advantage.

Leila Lacan had 13 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 10 points and eight rebounds for Connecticut (5-16), which won its second road game of the season.

Kayla McBride scored 28 points for Minnesota (15-6) and Courtney Williams had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Natasha Howard scored 18.

Minnesota was without Napheesa Collier (left ankle) and Olivia Miles (right calf). Dorka Juhasz made her season debut and finished with three points in 25 minutes.

Griner scored 13 points in the first half to help Connecticut build a 48-44 lead.

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve’s second attempt to become the WNBA’s career wins leader came up just short. The next chance will come Wednesday when Minnesota plays at Connecticut. Reeve is tied with Mike Thibault at 379 regular-season victories.

Up next

The teams play again on Wednesday in Connecticut.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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