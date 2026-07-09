BRITISH OPEN ’26: Facts and figures for golf’s oldest championship

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Facts and figures for the British Open golf championship: Event: 154th Open Championship. Dates: July 16-19.…

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Facts and figures for the British Open golf championship:

Event: 154th Open Championship.

Dates: July 16-19.

Site: Royal Birkdale GC. Length: 7,223. Par: 70.

Field: 156 players.

Playoff (if necessary): 3 holes, aggregate score.

Prize money: TBA ($17 million in 2025).

Winner’s share: TBA ($3.1 million in 2025).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Last year: Scheffler stretched his lead to seven shots during the final round in another major runaway. He closed with a 3-under 68 at Royal Portrush for a four-shot victory, his second major of the year and the third leg of the career Grand Slam.

Last time at Royal Birkdale: Jordan Spieth overcame a wild ride on the back nine with a birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie stretch to pull away for a three-shot victory over Matt Kuchar. Spieth had the third leg of the Grand Slam at age 23.

British Open champions at Royal Birkdale: Jordan Spieth (2017), Padraig Harrington (2008), Mark O’Meara (1998), Ian Baker-Finch (1991), Tom Watson (1983), Johnny Miller (1976), Lee Trevino (1971), Arnold Palmer (1961), Peter Thomson (1954 and 1965).

Major champions in 2026: Rory McIlroy (Masters), Aaron Rai (PGA Championship), Wyndham Clark (U.S. Open).

American run: Americans have won the claret jug the last three years, their longest streak at the British Open in 20 years.

Course changes: The reachable par-4 fifth hole was altered to eliminate the blind shot. The old par-5 15th hole now plays as the 14th hole, and a new par-3 15th hole was created to play at 241 yards.

Key statistic: Rory McIlroy is the only player to win a major this year while being ranked in the top 10 in the world.

Worth noting: The British Open has gone the longest without a back-to-back winner (2007-08) of the four majors.

Worth quoting: “It’s pure golf. Yeah, there’s luck involved. But if you keep hitting good shots, luck will be in your favor.” — Harris English.

Television (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. (Peacock), 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (USA Network); Saturday, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).

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