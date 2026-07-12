Giants overcome McCarthy’s 2nd inside-the-park homer this year, beat Rockies 3-1 for 4-game split

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rafael Devers scored the tiebreaking run in a two-run eighth inning when catcher Hunter Goodman threw…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rafael Devers scored the tiebreaking run in a two-run eighth inning when catcher Hunter Goodman threw wildly into center field on a stolen-base attempt, and the San Francisco Giants overcame Jake McCarthy’s second leadoff inside-the-park home run this season to beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 Sunday.

San Francisco gained a four-game split and entered the All-Star break fourth in the NL West at 41-55. The Giants have won 21 of their past 23 home games against Colorado and are 36-7 in San Francisco against the Rockies since 2021.

Colorado has lost four of five and is a National League-worst 39-59. The Rockies are 17-34 on the road.

McCarthy, who had an inside-the-park homer off Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes at Coors Field on June 20, drove Trevor McDonald’s second pitch of the game on a bounce to the 415-foot sign in right-center field. The ball bounced away from right fielder Jung Hoo Lee and McCarthy slid home ahead of an off-line relay throw from second baseman Luis Arraez for his 10th home run this season.

Drew Gilbert’s RBI single tied the score in the fourth.

Devers led off the eighth with a walk against Antonio Senzatela (9-2 and took third on Bryce Eldridge’s one-out single. Grant McCray pinch ran for Eldridge and broke for second on the first pitch to Willy Adames. Goodman’s throw bounced into center as McCray took third and Adames singled for a two-run lead.

Erik Miller (2-0) struck out Mickey Moniak to strand a runner at second in the eighth, then worked around Goodman’s single in the ninth.

McDonald allowed three hits in seven innings after giving up eight runs and 11 hits over 2 1/3 innings in a 9-3 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

Up next

Rockies: Host Cincinnati on Friday night.

Giants: Open the second half at Seattle on Friday.

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