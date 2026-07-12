‘A fierce advocate for the causes he believed in’: Local politicians react to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s death

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said he was "heartbroken" to hear of Graham's passing. U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland offered his condolences and commented on the senator's years of service.

Local politicians are reacting to the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress.

Graham died at 71 after a “brief and sudden illness,” his office said.

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, of Maryland, said Sunday that he didn’t agree with Graham’s politics, but he offered his condolences and commented on his respect for the senator’s years of service to the country.

“I’m deeply saddened by Senator Lindsey Graham’s sudden passing,” Van Hollen said. “While Lindsey and I disagreed on many, many things, we always had an open line of communication and honest conversation. Whenever possible, we worked together to find common ground, including our joint efforts to support our Syrian Kurdish partners and the SDF, who have been our main allies in the fight against ISIS. My heart goes out to Lindsey’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

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WTOP's Mitchell Miller on Sen. Lindsey Graham's legacy and career.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, of Virginia, said he was “heartbroken” to hear of Graham’s passing.

“Lindsey and I disagreed on plenty over the years, but I never doubted his love for this country or his commitment to serving it. He was a fierce advocate for the causes he believed in, especially our nation’s security and the men and women of our armed forces,” Warner said.

He said that Graham’s sense of humor is one of the things he will remember.

“He had a quick wit, a sharp laugh, and an uncanny ability to break the tension with a well-timed joke or story. Even in the toughest moments, he never lost his ability to connect with people, and those personal relationships often mattered more to him than the political disagreements of the day,” he said.

Va. Sen Tim Kaine “deeply appreciated Lindsey’s strong support for Ukraine and hope the Senate will honor his memory by promptly passing the Russia sanctions bill he championed.”

“My condolences to his friends and family and to the state he loved,” Kaine said in a statement posted online.

Former President Joe Biden said he and his wife Jill were “shocked” by Graham’s death.

“Lindsey and I served together in Congress for over a decade, and worked closely on many issues throughout the years. We traveled the world together as members of the Senate Foreign Relations committee. We disagreed often, and sometimes loudly,” Biden said in a statement.

“Lindsey and I did agree on the profound importance of public service. Like me, he loved the Senate as an institution, even with all its flaws and complexities.”

Kamala Harris, former VP and one-time presidential hopeful, said “I am saddened to learn of the passing of my former colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. He was full of wit, energy, and charm, and he cared deeply about the Senate and the people of South Carolina. Doug and I are sending our thoughts and our prayers to his friends and loved ones.”

Graham had recently returned from a trip to Ukraine, where he had met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I think that we had really a good meeting. Great briefing by your intel folks,” Graham said about the trip.

Graham turned 71 last week and was known for his keen interest in promoting U.S. foreign policy and a strong defense.

He urged President Trump to remain tough with Iran. The president called Graham a true patriot and prayers for him is pouring in from lawmakers.

After serving in the House, Graham was elected to the Senate in 2002. He was most recently the chair of the Senate Budget Committee and had served previously as the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Graham briefly ran for president in 2016 and initially didn’t support Donald Trump, but eventually became a close ally. His death leaves Republicans with a 52-47 majority.

South Carolina’s governor will appoint his temporary replacement, and a special election is to be held for a new GOP nominee next month.

Graham had been seeking his fifth term in the Senate on Capitol Hill.

WTOP’s Mitchell Miller contributed to this report.

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