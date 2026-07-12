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Cat rescued after being thrown from moving vehicle on Woodrow Wilson Bridge Trail

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

July 12, 2026, 6:46 PM

Cat rescue
A cat is safe after someone apparently tried to throw it from a moving vehicle while crossing the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, authorities said. (Courtesy Maryland National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division) (Courtesy Maryland National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division)
Courtesy Maryland National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division
Cat rescue
Officers quickly located and rescued the frightened cat, which was not injured and is now receiving care. (Courtesy Maryland National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division) (Courtesy Maryland National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division)
Courtesy Maryland National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division
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Cat rescue
Cat rescue

A cat is safe after someone apparently tried to throw it from a moving vehicle while crossing the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, authorities said Sunday.

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Maryland National Capital Park Police officers responded to the Woodrow Wilson Bridge Trail on Sunday after a concerned citizen reported witnessing the incident.

Police said they located and rescued the frightened cat, which was not injured and is now receiving care.

We commend the citizen for speaking up and our officers for taking immediate action to protect a defenseless animal. Acts of animal cruelty are taken seriously and we encourage anyone who witnesses abuse or neglect to report it immediately,” police said in a release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Prince George’s County Park Police at PGPPCrimeTips@mncppc.org.

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Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

will.vitka@wtop.com

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