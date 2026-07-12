Cat rescued after being thrown from moving vehicle on Woodrow Wilson Bridge Trail

Maryland National Capital Park Police officers responded to the Woodrow Wilson Bridge Trail on Sunday after a concerned citizen reported witnessing the incident.

A cat is safe after someone apparently tried to throw it from a moving vehicle while crossing the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, authorities said. (Courtesy Maryland National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division) (Courtesy Maryland National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division) Courtesy Maryland National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division Officers quickly located and rescued the frightened cat, which was not injured and is now receiving care. (Courtesy Maryland National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division) (Courtesy Maryland National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division) Courtesy Maryland National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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A cat is safe after someone apparently tried to throw it from a moving vehicle while crossing the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, authorities said Sunday.

Maryland National Capital Park Police officers responded to the Woodrow Wilson Bridge Trail on Sunday after a concerned citizen reported witnessing the incident.

Police said they located and rescued the frightened cat, which was not injured and is now receiving care.

“We commend the citizen for speaking up and our officers for taking immediate action to protect a defenseless animal. Acts of animal cruelty are taken seriously and we encourage anyone who witnesses abuse or neglect to report it immediately,” police said in a release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Prince George’s County Park Police at PGPPCrimeTips@mncppc.org.

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