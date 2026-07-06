Braves play the Mets leading series 2-1

New York Mets (37-53, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-36, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Monday,…

New York Mets (37-53, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-36, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.81 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (4-1, 3.31 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -133, Mets +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the New York Mets.

Atlanta has a 27-17 record at home and a 52-36 record overall. The Braves have gone 38-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York has gone 18-29 on the road and 37-53 overall. The Mets have gone 20-12 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Monday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 23 doubles, 22 home runs and 54 RBIs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 10 for 40 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has eight doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 43 RBIs for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 5 for 30 with three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mets: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Martin Perez: day-to-day (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mets: Jorge Polanco: 60-Day IL (wrist), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (hip), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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