Braves activate Eli White from the paternity list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have activated outfielder Eli White from the paternity list and designated outfielder Jose Azocar…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have activated outfielder Eli White from the paternity list and designated outfielder Jose Azocar for assignment.

White joined the team on Thursday in Pittsburgh for the finale of a three-game series. He is hitting .218 this season with four home runs, 15 RBIs and four stolen bases in 53 games.

Azocar played 11 games for Atlanta, which leads the NL East, and went 6 for 17 (.353).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.