Justice Department threatens Maryland’s top election official with criminal charges

The Tuesday letter to state Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis is part of a larger effort involving election officials across the country.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Read the story at Maryland Matters.

Maryland’s top election official is being threatened with criminal charges by the Justice Department, the latest effort by President Donald Trump and his administration to pressure state elections officials and cast doubt on the validity of this fall’s elections, say some election advocates.

The Tuesday letter to state Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis is part of a larger effort involving election officials across the country. It comes a day after Justice Department attorneys signaled their intent to appeal a Maryland case in which they unsuccessfully sought to force the release of comprehensive voter records.

DeMarinis described it as “a nice love letter from the Department of Justice threatening my arrest.”

“It is just unconscionable to threaten and try to intimidate election officials, not just in Maryland, but throughout the United States,” he said. “I mean, this is such a draconian step.”

The letter from Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Division, focuses on “Maryland’s compliance with federal law governing voter eligibility.”

In her letter, Dhillon raises concerns about noncitizens being allowed to vote in Maryland elections.

The seven-page letter, which includes a memo, threatens charges related to criminal conspiracy and civil rights violations. It is similar if not identical to one sent to election officials in every state.

“This letter here is for one purpose, and one purpose only, and that is to intimidate and scare election officials,” DeMarinis said. “The Department of Justice is trying to run roughshod over Marylanders’ rights. They lost in court to get the voter rolls. The administration has issued unconstitutional executive orders. Now here on July 7 there is this new letter with a memo — I would say threat — there’s no other way to take this.”

DeMarinis acknowledged that speaking publicly about the letter was unusual, but that he felt he had to “come out and address this publicly … because this cannot stand behind the scenes.”

“As a state election administrator one of my charges is to make sure that people always feel safe, secure about out elections and know that our elections are verified as well,” he said.

Dhillon wrote that “any election officer, including the chief election officer of the state, who knowingly retains noncitizens on the state’s SVRL [state voter registration list] or facilitates noncitizens in receiving and casting ballots could be subject to criminal liability. An intentional act that is aimed at diluting the votes of citizens could also constitute a violation of (federal law) which makes it unlawful for two or more persons to conspire to injure any person in the exercise of that person’s constitutional rights. We encourage you to contact us to discuss what steps your state should take to maintain clean voter lists as required by law.”

The letter, addressed to DeMarinis, does not specify others it considers part of an alleged conspiracy.

“The Department sent these letters to all 50 states and the District of Columbia, asking for voluntary compliance in a timely manner with their obligations under federal law to ensure only citizens vote in federal elections,” a department spokesperson said in a one-sentence statement sent in response to questions Wednesday.

“We run safe and secure elections in the state of Maryland in compliance with the law,” DeMarinis said. “Now this type of a letter is trying to cast doubt over the election results with baseless claims and mythical evildoers. We’ve proven it time and time again. I’m just, I’m floored.”

Concerns about eroding voter confidence

Nikki Tyree, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Maryland, called the letter “extremely disturbing” and linked it directly to so-far unsuccessful efforts by the same agency to obtain the state’s voter database.

“The idea that you fail in court, and your next course of action is to threaten detention or arrest … it speaks volumes to how election officials are viewed in this country,” Tyree said. “You cannot threaten your way into winning elections, not here, not in Maryland, not in America. You cannot threaten our public servants into giving you what you want.

“The reality is that if anybody ever bothered to actually learn, they would see our election officials here follow the law that has been laid out for them by Maryland’s General Assembly,” she said.

Both DeMarinis and Tyree said the effort is meant to diminish trust in state and local elections. Tyree blamed “groups of people who fundamentally are willfully ignorant about how the law works.”

“Their goal isn’t to make sure our voter rolls are as clean as possible,” she said. “Their goal is to have enough people believe that there is something wrong with our elections, where they can cry foul, and they can get what they want as the winner. That’s it.”

Recent polling shows that Americans across the political spectrum are losing confidence in the election process. Two-thirds of Americans surveyed in a March poll conducted by PBS News, NPR and Marist University expressed confidence in the accuracy of their state and local elections, 10 points lower than a similar poll conducted before the 2024 election.

The decline is driven by double-digit decreases among Democratic and independent voters.

Election officials, advocates on alert

Action against state election officials has increased since Trump took office nearly two years ago.

In that time, the president has issued multiple executive orders on elections. A 2025 order mandated proof of citizenship for federal voter registration. Another issued earlier this year directed the Department of Homeland Security to compile citizenship lists and use the United States Postal Service to deliver ballots only to voters determined by federal authorities to be eligible.

Both were blocked by federal courts.

The administration has also demanded voter rolls from Maryland and other states. The detailed databases contain personal identifying information and even detailed voter histories. Maryland has joined a number of other states in refusing the request, an action that has resulted in federal lawsuits by the administration.

There have also been a number of high-profile raids. Federal agents seized ballots in Georgia as the president continues to press unsubstantiated claims of election fraud in the 2020 election.

Last month, agents with the FBI and Homeland Security searched and took records from a progressive group focused on social justice and voting rights.

Tyree said there is real cause to worry about the possibility of similar actions in Maryland against election officials and voting rights advocates.

“We’re not doing anything wrong. We’re just trying to get people to vote, but if your goal is to stop people from voting, or more specifically, if your goal is to stop people from voting who you know won’t vote for you or for your interested party, this is a really good way to do it,” Tyree said. “Have a bunch of raids that don’t mean anything. Arrest the top election official for doing his job.”

‘There will be a response’

Dhillon gives DeMarinis five days to respond with information about “how the state of Maryland intends to ensure it is complying with these federal laws both at the state and local level.”

A department spokesperson did not respond to questions about the consequences of not meeting the five-day deadline.

DeMarinis said “there will be a response” but did not immediately outline what it might say.

Those responses are to be sent to William Mohrman, a newly hired senior counsel who was also the lead attorney in a lawsuit against DeMarinis and the elections board last month.

Mohrman once represented Minnesota officers accused in the police custody death of George Floyd. He is part of a group of attorneys who worked on challenges to the 2020 election and have been hired within the Civil Rights Division.

Mohrman led the department’s federal lawsuit seeking comprehensive records on Maryland voters. A federal judge tossed that suit.

On Monday, the department filed a notice of appeal.

Mohrman also represents the department in a similar lawsuit in Georgia.

DeMarinis, commenting on the appeal, said he believed the state was on solid legal grounds to deny access to the voting records and believed the agency would prevail.