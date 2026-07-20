Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Play $5, Get a $40 in MLB Lineups for Dodgers-Phillies

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can use the Boom promo code WTOP40 to claim a fantastic welcome offer ahead of the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies. Simply play $5 here and get $40 in free lineups to use on this specific MLB game.

Whether we are keying our entries around the visiting Dodgers or backing the hometown Phillies, this new-user-only bonus gives us a real chance to jumpstart our accounts with confidence before the first pitch is even thrown.

Boom Promo Code WTOP for MLB Daily Fantasy

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 20, 2026

To lock in this Boom promo code, you just need to sign up, make a minimum deposit of $10, and play $5 on the upcoming Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies matchup. Once that initial entry is locked in, you will automatically receive $40 in free lineups to use on Boom’s exciting fantasy sports platform. Honestly, this is the perfect way to test out new strategies and entry combinations without sweating your own cash.

Just remember, this “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Boom customers. To qualify, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in one of the participating states listed above.

Projections for the Dodgers-Phillies

To help you build out your entries for today’s promotion, let’s look at the morning line and consensus odds for the starting pitchers and some of the biggest stars taking the field tonight.

Player Hits Strikeouts Cristopher Sánchez N/A O 6.5 (+100) / U 6.5 (-130) Emmet Sheehan N/A O 5.5 (-126) / U 5.5 (-103) Shohei Ohtani O 0.5 (-216) / U 0.5 (+159) N/A Mookie Betts O 0.5 (-231) / U 0.5 (+169) N/A Freddie Freeman O 0.5 (-211) / U 0.5 (+157) N/A Kyle Tucker O 0.5 (-168) / U 0.5 (+125) N/A Bryce Harper O 0.5 (-204) / U 0.5 (+150) N/A Trea Turner O 0.5 (-239) / U 0.5 (+175) N/A Alec Bohm O 0.5 (-212) / U 0.5 (+155) N/A Kyle Schwarber O 0.5 (-155) / U 0.5 (+117) N/A

Now, let’s do a little handicapping. When deciding how to deploy your promo today, recent betting trends give us a clear, actionable strategy. I’m placing these bets by looking at a few distinct advantages for both the pitchers and the star hitters.

On the mound, the data tells us the Under on strikeouts is the savvy play for both starters. Emmet Sheehan has struggled to miss bats away from home, failing to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in six of his last eight road starts while averaging just 5.4 per game. Similarly, Cristopher Sánchez has fallen short of 6.5 strikeouts in three of his last four home outings. Keying the Under for both pitchers gives our entries a solid foundation.

At the dish, the trends point heavily toward the Over for Trea Turner. The Phillies shortstop is red-hot, clearing 0.5 hits in four straight games while averaging 1.5 hits over that stretch. Teammate Bryce Harper is also seeing the ball incredibly well, cashing his 0.5 hits prop in four of his last five contests. Stacking their Overs is a confident addition to any entry.

On the flip side, the smart money says to take the Under for Mookie Betts. The Dodgers star has hit a noticeable slump, failing to record a single hit in four consecutive games. Fading him until he shows signs of breaking out is fully supported by the data.

Guide for Using the Boom Promo Code

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies matchup is a quick and straightforward process. We’re in this together, so just follow these simple steps to ensure you successfully unlock the promotion: