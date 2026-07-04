Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Play $5, Get $40 World Cup Bonus for Canada-Morocco, France-Paraguay

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New users can secure a fantastic welcome offer for both World Cup games today by activating the Boom promo code WTOP40. Use this link here to start signing up.







Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for World Cup Saturday

Before locking in your lineups for the World Cup games today, here is a clear overview of the current Boom welcome bonus:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New Boom User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 4th, 2026

To claim the Boom promo code, you must be an eligible new customer who meets the age requirements and resides in a participating state. Once your new account is successfully created, simply make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate the welcome bonus ahead of both World Cup matchups today.

Top World Cup Goalscorer Options via Boom

Once your account is funded, you can take full advantage of the “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” offer. By submitting your first $5 in lineups, you will unlock $40 in free entries to use on future contests. As you explore today’s daily fantasy landscape, you can evaluate the probability of top players finding the back of the net. The table below highlights the three most likely goalscorers from each of the teams taking the pitch for the World Cup Round of 16 on July 4.

This section is strictly focused on the probabilities for anytime and first goalscorer markets.

Player (Team) Opponent Jean-Philippe Mateta (France) Paraguay Ousmane Dembele (France) Paraguay Ismael Saibari (Morocco) Canada Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) Canada Bradley Barcola (France) Paraguay Soufiane Rahimi (Morocco) Canada Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada) Morocco Tajon Buchanan (Canada) Morocco Jayden Nelson (Canada) Morocco Gabriel Avalos (Paraguay) France Alejandro Romero Gamarra (Paraguay) France Julio Enciso (Paraguay) France

Whether you are targeting Jean-Philippe Mateta to open the scoring against Paraguay or looking for value with Jacob Shaffelburg against Morocco, these matches are exactly where new users can apply their initial $5 daily fantasy entry.

How to Redeem the Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Claiming your welcome bonus before the first World Cup game Saturday is a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to secure your bonus:

Register a New Account: Begin by downloading the Boom app or visiting their website. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP40 when prompted. This is required to link the welcome offer to your new account. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the cashier section. You must make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods to officially participate in the promotion. Submit Your Lineups: With your account funded, dive into the action. To fulfill the terms of the “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” offer, simply submit $5 worth of lineups. Once completed, Boom will reward your account with $40 in free lineups to use on future World Cup contests.

By following these activation steps, you will have exactly what you need to enhance your daily fantasy experience for today’s World Cup action.