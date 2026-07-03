Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Play $5, Get $40 in Lineups for MLB July 4 Weekend Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is no better way to get skin in the game than by using the Boom promo code WTOP40. Register here and start with a $5 lineup to score $50 in free lineups.

Whether we are building daily fantasy entries for the action at Yankee Stadium or targeting other MLB slate matchups—like the New York Mets taking on the Atlanta Braves or the San Diego Padres visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers—this offer gives us a real chance to swing for the fences without draining our starting bankroll.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for MLB Lineups

To trigger this Boom promo code, you simply need to make a minimum deposit of $10 and lock in your first entry. With the “play $5, get $40 in lineups” offer, putting down just five bucks guarantees you an extra $40 in bonus funds to fire away with across the platform. There is nothing better than playing with house money! It gives us the flexibility to mix and match heavy hitters from the Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and other squads across the diamond tonight.

Just keep in mind that this welcome bonus is strictly reserved for new Boom customers. To successfully claim the promo code, you must be 18 or older and physically located in one of the participating eligible states listed above.

Ways to Use Your Bonus Tonight

Now for the fun part: building our ticket. With $40 in bonus funds locked and loaded, the Twins and Yankees matchup is the perfect canvas for finding value. I’ve been grinding the numbers, and here is how I’m evaluating the morning line and top player props to make the most of our Boom promo code:

Player Hits Strikeouts Mike Paredes (MIN) N/A N/A Gerrit Cole (NYY) N/A 5.5 Royce Lewis (MIN) 0.5 N/A Anthony Volpe (NYY) 0.5 N/A Jasson Domínguez (NYY) 0.5 N/A Austin Wells (NYY) 0.5 N/A Kody Clemens (MIN) 0.5 N/A Cody Bellinger (NYY) 0.5 N/A Trevor Larnach (MIN) N/A N/A Brooks Lee (MIN) N/A N/A

When I’m looking at the board, finding a strong anchor is key. For me, Gerrit Cole stands out as an incredibly intriguing pitcher to fade tonight. His strikeout line sits at 5.5, but the recent data screams for the under. He has been cold on the mound, failing to clear 5.5 Ks in three of his last four starts while averaging just 5.0 strikeouts per game in that span. I’m confidently keying in on the under here.

On the offensive side, I am all over Royce Lewis for a strong over opportunity. The Twins’ third baseman carries a total hits line of 0.5, a number he has comfortably smashed in 10 of his last 12 games while averaging a rock-solid 1.0 hits per contest. Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe presents another appealing over for his 0.5 hits prop; he has successfully recorded a hit in seven of his last nine home games.

Conversely, if you want an under to balance things out, the trends are fading Cody Bellinger. He is assigned a 0.5 hits line. Stringing these data-driven trends together gives us a fantastic, strategic foundation for our lineups tonight.

Boom Promo Code Guide for New Users

Ready to get in on the action? Claiming your welcome bonus is a breeze. Follow these simple steps to activate the Boom promo code so we can start chasing those payouts: