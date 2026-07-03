Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Play $5, Get $40 in Lineups for MLB July 4 Weekend Games

There is no better way to get skin in the game than by using the Boom promo code WTOP40. Register here and start with a $5 lineup to score $50 in free lineups.
Whether we are building daily fantasy entries for the action at Yankee Stadium or targeting other MLB slate matchups—like the New York Mets taking on the Atlanta Braves or the San Diego Padres visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers—this offer gives us a real chance to swing for the fences without draining our starting bankroll.
Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for MLB Lineups
To trigger this Boom promo code, you simply need to make a minimum deposit of $10 and lock in your first entry. With the “play $5, get $40 in lineups” offer, putting down just five bucks guarantees you an extra $40 in bonus funds to fire away with across the platform. There is nothing better than playing with house money! It gives us the flexibility to mix and match heavy hitters from the Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and other squads across the diamond tonight.
Just keep in mind that this welcome bonus is strictly reserved for new Boom customers. To successfully claim the promo code, you must be 18 or older and physically located in one of the participating eligible states listed above.
Ways to Use Your Bonus Tonight
Now for the fun part: building our ticket. With $40 in bonus funds locked and loaded, the Twins and Yankees matchup is the perfect canvas for finding value. I’ve been grinding the numbers, and here is how I’m evaluating the morning line and top player props to make the most of our Boom promo code:
|Player
|Hits
|Strikeouts
|Mike Paredes (MIN)
|N/A
|N/A
|Gerrit Cole (NYY)
|N/A
|5.5
|Royce Lewis (MIN)
|0.5
|N/A
|Anthony Volpe (NYY)
|0.5
|N/A
|Jasson Domínguez (NYY)
|0.5
|N/A
|Austin Wells (NYY)
|0.5
|N/A
|Kody Clemens (MIN)
|0.5
|N/A
|Cody Bellinger (NYY)
|0.5
|N/A
|Trevor Larnach (MIN)
|N/A
|N/A
|Brooks Lee (MIN)
|N/A
|N/A
When I’m looking at the board, finding a strong anchor is key. For me, Gerrit Cole stands out as an incredibly intriguing pitcher to fade tonight. His strikeout line sits at 5.5, but the recent data screams for the under. He has been cold on the mound, failing to clear 5.5 Ks in three of his last four starts while averaging just 5.0 strikeouts per game in that span. I’m confidently keying in on the under here.
On the offensive side, I am all over Royce Lewis for a strong over opportunity. The Twins’ third baseman carries a total hits line of 0.5, a number he has comfortably smashed in 10 of his last 12 games while averaging a rock-solid 1.0 hits per contest. Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe presents another appealing over for his 0.5 hits prop; he has successfully recorded a hit in seven of his last nine home games.
Conversely, if you want an under to balance things out, the trends are fading Cody Bellinger. He is assigned a 0.5 hits line. Stringing these data-driven trends together gives us a fantastic, strategic foundation for our lineups tonight.
Boom Promo Code Guide for New Users
Ready to get in on the action? Claiming your welcome bonus is a breeze. Follow these simple steps to activate the Boom promo code so we can start chasing those payouts:
- Create an Account: Register here. You will need to drop in standard personal details—like your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address—to verify your identity and eligibility.
- Enter the Promo Code: This is the crucial part. Make sure you enter the promo code WTOP40 during the registration process to lock in our exclusive welcome offer.
- Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head over to the cashier and deposit using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. We only need a $10 minimum deposit to get the ball rolling and qualify.
- Play Your Lineups: Jump right into the action by building and playing your first $5 in entries. You can target the Twins-Yankees props we just discussed or pivot to the late-night showdown featuring the Padres at the Dodgers.
- Get Your Bonus: The structure is a beautiful “play $5, get $40 in lineups” deal. After you have successfully played your first $5 on the platform, Boom will automatically credit you with $40 in free lineups to keep the action alive.