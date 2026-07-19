Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 in Lineups for Spain-Argentina World Cup Final

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New DFS users can secure a $40 bonus to use on the World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina by activating the Boom promo code WTOP40. Get started here.







Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for World Cup Final

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New Boom User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 19th, 2026

To activate this welcome offer, new Boom customers must complete the registration process and make a minimum deposit of $10. Once your account is funded, placing a $5 entry will automatically unlock $40 in free lineups. This straightforward structure provides an immediate way for first-time players to boost their bankroll right out of the gate.

The upcoming clash between Spain and Argentina serves as an excellent slate to utilize these bonus entries. Whether you are analyzing strikeout projections or hunting for multi-hit performances, the $40 in free lineups gives you the flexibility to test and optimize your strategy. Please note that this promotion is strictly available to new users who meet the platform’s age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

World Cup Final Today: Player Props

If you are looking to build out your entries and maybe get a little more sophisticated with your strategy for the final, there are plenty of exciting player markets to key in on. I always look for value in the Anytime Goalscorer market when handicapping a championship clash like this.

Player Matchup Oyarzabal, Mikel Spain vs. Argentina Iglesias, Borja Spain vs. Argentina Yamal, Lamine Spain vs. Argentina Torres, Ferran Spain vs. Argentina Martinez, Lautaro Spain vs. Argentina Alvarez, Julian Spain vs. Argentina Lopez, Jose Manuel Spain vs. Argentina Munoz, Victor Spain vs. Argentina

These anytime goalscorer options offer a fantastic starting point for finalizing your selections. Whether we are backing one of the heavy favorites or hunting for a bigger payout further down the board, these are the exact types of entries where new users can apply that initial $5 play to unlock the guaranteed $40 bonus through the exclusive Boom promo code WTOP40.

How to Activate the Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Unlocking your new-user bonus ahead of the Spain vs. Argentina matchup is a quick, logical process. Follow these specific steps to claim your bonus and optimize your initial entries:

Sign Up: Download the Boom app or navigate to their website to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP40 to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and deposit a minimum of $10 into your new account using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. Play and Earn: To trigger the bonus, execute your first entry. The welcome offer is a “Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups” promotion. Once you submit a $5 lineup—perhaps targeting the data-backed player props for tonight’s clash—Boom will reward your account with $40 in free lineups to use on future contests.

By completing these steps, you will be fully equipped to analyze and engage with all the World Cup action Boom has to offer using a boosted bankroll.