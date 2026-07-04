Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 in Free MLB Lineups on July 4th

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re a new user looking to build your bankroll, you can take advantage of our exclusive Boom promo code WTOP40 ahead of MLB action on July 4th. It’s the perfect way to jumpstart your daily fantasy sports experience—simply play $5 here, and you will get $40 in free lineups to use on daily fantasy.

Boom Promo Code WTP40 for MLB on July 4th

Here is everything you need to know about claiming this exclusive daily fantasy sports offer before the first pitch:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 4, 2026

Here is how I like to look at this deal: you’re minimizing your risk while maximizing your potential for a bigger payout. To lock in this exclusive daily fantasy sports offer, you need to be a new Boom customer who meets the age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. Once you register and make a minimum deposit of $10, you’re in the driver’s seat.

The strategy here is simple. Once you play $5 on the platform, Boom will hook you up with $40 in free lineups. You can take those bonus entry credits and apply them directly to tonight’s St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs showdown. It allows us to key in on our favorite players and construct some sophisticated lineups without burning through our initial deposit.

Projections for the Cardinals-Cubs

Let’s look at the morning line and see where we can find an edge. If you want to put those promotional credits to work, the prop market for tonight’s St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs matchup is loaded with value. I’m focusing on starting pitcher strikeout props and the hit lines for some of the biggest bats taking the field at Wrigley. Here is what we’re working with:

Player Hits Strikeouts Shota Imanaga (CHC) N/A O/U 4.5 (Over -140 / Under +108) Kyle Leahy (STL) N/A O/U 4.5 (Over +121 / Under -157) Nico Hoerner (CHC) O/U 0.5 (Over -241 / Under +177) N/A Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) O/U 0.5 (Over -247 / Under +179) N/A Jordan Walker (STL) O/U 0.5 (Over -233 / Under +170) N/A Alex Bregman (CHC) O/U 0.5 (Over -216 / Under +159) N/A Seiya Suzuki (CHC) O/U 0.5 (Over -200 / Under +149) N/A Ian Happ (CHC) O/U 0.5 (Over -159 / Under +120) N/A Dansby Swanson (CHC) O/U 0.5 (Over -152 / Under +113) N/A Michael Conforto (CHC) O/U 0.5 (Over -142 / Under +107) N/A

Prop Breakdown & Matchup Trends

When I’m building a slip, I love to key on players with strong historical data. For tonight, Nico Hoerner is an excellent candidate to back for the Over on his 0.5 hits line. Hoerner has successfully exceeded 0.5 hits in six straight games against the St. Louis Cardinals, averaging 1.3 hits per game in those contests. He comes into tonight hot, clearing the total in five of his last six overall. We’re definitely locking him into our lineups.

On the bump, the data points firmly to the Under for Cardinals pitcher Kyle Leahy. At a 4.5 strikeout line, taking the Under (-157) looks like the smart play. Leahy has failed to exceed 4.5 Ks in five consecutive starts against the Cubs, posting a meager 0.4 average in those matchups.

Conversely, I’m eyeing the Over for Cubs starter Shota Imanaga on his 4.5 strikeout line (-140). While he’s had a spotty track record over his last five regular-season outings, he flat-out dominates this specific opponent. Imanaga has cleared 4.5 strikeouts in two straight games against St. Louis, punching out an average of 6.5 Cardinals batters. That’s the kind of edge we look for.

Finally, sometimes the best bet is knowing who to fade. I’m fading Ian Happ in the hits market tonight. Happ has hit a wall against Cardinals pitching, failing to record a single hit in four straight games against St. Louis. Leaving him out of our slips is a calculated move that could help us chase that bigger payout.

Use the Boom Promo Code for $40 in Lineups

Ready to get in the trenches for the Cardinals vs. Cubs matchup? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your promotion before the first pitch at Wrigley Field:

Create an Account: Begin registration here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure you enter the Boom promo code WTOP40 when prompted. This is the key to attaching the exclusive welcome offer to your new account. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Head to the cashier section and fund your bankroll. You must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods to activate the promotion. Play and Claim: The Boom welcome offer is a straight-up “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” deal. Simply play $5 in entry fees on the platform, and you will automatically receive $40 in free lineups to use on your favorite daily fantasy sports markets.

Once those free lineups hit your account, we can immediately begin utilizing them to build optimal rosters for the St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs showdown.