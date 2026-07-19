Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 in Free Lineups for Spain vs. Argentina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Use Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for the World Cup

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Offer Last Verified On July 19, 2026

World Cup Final: Player Markets

How to Get Started With Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Create an Account: Navigate to their website to begin registration. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the Boom promo code WTOP40 when prompted. This is required to lock in your exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is registered, head to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Submit Your First Entry: Build and submit a daily fantasy lineup of at least $5. You can use the player projections from the Spain vs. Argentina final or any other available sporting event.