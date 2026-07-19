Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 in Free Lineups for Spain vs. Argentina

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesNew users can unlock $40 in free lineups by signing up with Boom promo code WTOP40. and making a $5 play on Spain vs. Argentina. Click here to get in on the action. By signing up as a first-time player and submitting a $5 entry, you receive $40 in free lineups to use on your daily fantasy sports entries. This special welcome offer is the perfect way to get in on the action for the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, and your free lineups can be applied to this monumental game as well as other sports like MLB.
Use Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for the World CupBefore you lock in your daily fantasy entries for the final, here is a quick overview of the exclusive welcome offer available to new users:
|Boom Promo Code
|WTOP40
|New User Offer
|Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups
|Offer Last Verified On
|July 19, 2026
World Cup Final: Player MarketsIf you are looking to build out your daily fantasy card for the final, the anytime goalscorer market highlights the top attacking threats expected to make an impact on the pitch. Go all in on superstars like Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal or take a chance on a longer shot to score. These world-class attackers provide plenty of compelling options as you look to finalize your lineup for the match. Selecting player projections from this Spain vs. Argentina clash is the perfect way for new users to apply their initial $5 entry. Simply lock in your picks, watch the World Cup final unfold, and enjoy your $40 in free lineups from the Boom welcome bonus.
How to Get Started With Boom Promo Code WTOP40Ready to get in on the World Cup final action? Claiming your guaranteed bonus for the highly anticipated Spain vs. Argentina matchup is a quick and seamless process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before kickoff:
- Create an Account: Navigate to their website to begin registration. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the Boom promo code WTOP40 when prompted. This is required to lock in your exclusive welcome offer.
- Make a Deposit: Once your account is registered, head to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods.
- Submit Your First Entry: Build and submit a daily fantasy lineup of at least $5. You can use the player projections from the Spain vs. Argentina final or any other available sporting event.