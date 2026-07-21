Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 in Free Lineups for Orioles-Red Sox, More MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Listen up, baseball fans—if you’re looking for a real chance to build your bankroll, there is nothing better than grabbing a welcome offer that does the heavy lifting for you. We are looking at tonight’s Orioles-Red Sox matchup, and the Boom promo code WTOP40 is exactly what we need to get started. Sign up here and play $5 to gain $40 in lineups.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for MLB Picks

Boom Promo Code WTOP Date Last Verified July 21, 2026 New Boom User Offer Play 5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY

New Boom customers can jump right into the action with an exciting welcome offer: simply make a minimum deposit of $10 to unlock the “play 5, get $40 in free lineups” bonus. This promotion provides the perfect opportunity to build your daily fantasy entries for tonight’s American League showdown between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox, giving you extra flexibility to test out different player props.

Please note that this introductory offer is exclusively available to new Boom customers. To successfully claim the bonus, you must meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within one of the eligible participating states when you sign up and make your initial deposit.

How to Use Your Bonus Lineups Today

If you are looking to get in on the action for tonight’s American League clash at Fenway Park, here is a look at the current player props available for some of the biggest stars.

Player Hits Strikeouts Kyle Bradish N/A 5.5 Ranger Suarez N/A 5.5 Gunnar Henderson 0.5 N/A Pete Alonso 0.5 N/A Tyler O’Neill 0.5 N/A Leody Taveras 0.5 N/A Willson Contreras 0.5 N/A Jarren Duran 0.5 N/A Ceddanne Rafaela 0.5 N/A Masataka Yoshida 0.5 N/A

Prop Matchup Analysis

Kyle Bradish (Baltimore Orioles)

Bradish takes the mound with his strikeout prop set at 5.5. The recent data heavily points toward the under for tonight’s matchup. Bradish has failed to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in three of his last four games, and he has also fallen short of this mark in four of his last five starts against the Red Sox.

Gunnar Henderson (Baltimore Orioles)

For the Orioles’ lineup, Gunnar Henderson’s hits prop sits at 0.5. The trends strongly support the over here. Henderson has collected at least one hit in six straight games against Boston, averaging an impressive 1.5 hits per game over that span.

Willson Contreras (Boston Red Sox)

On the Boston side, Willson Contreras has a matching hits prop of 0.5. Much like Henderson, Contreras thrives in this specific matchup. The data suggests an over play, as he has safely recorded a hit in four consecutive games against Baltimore, boasting a 100% cover rate and a 2.25 hits-per-game average in those meetings.

Masataka Yoshida (Boston Red Sox)

Another Red Sox hitter to keep an eye on is Masataka Yoshida. With his hits prop at 0.5, the over looks promising. Yoshida has recorded a hit in nine of his last 12 games overall and has specifically exceeded 0.5 hits in six straight contests when facing the Orioles.

How to Use the Boom Promo Code During Registration

Getting started is simple, and since we’re in this together, let’s walk through the exact steps to activate your Boom welcome offer for the game:

Create an Account: Register here. You will just need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: This is the key—make sure you plug in the Boom promo code WTOP40 during sign-up to lock in the welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of their secure payment methods. That $10 minimum deposit is strictly required to flip the switch on this bonus. Play Your Lineups: To trigger the “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” promotion, simply play a $5 lineup.

Once your initial $5 lineup is submitted on the Orioles vs. Red Sox game—or any other matchup on the slate—Boom will reward your new account with $40 in free lineups.