Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 in Free Lineups for MLB Action

Photo Credit: Craig dudek Photo Credit: Craig dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig dudek Photo Credit: Craig dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can unlock $40 in free lineups for Saturday’s MLB slate by signing up with Boom promo code WTOP40. Start the registration process by clicking here.

Exclusively available for first-time users, this daily fantasy sports promotion allows you to play $5 and get $40 in free lineups after making a minimum deposit of just $10. Whether you want to build your entries around the highly anticipated Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees matchup or utilize the offer on any other game on the slate, this Boom offer provides the perfect starting point to dive into the baseball action.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 Delivers $40 Bonus

Claiming this daily fantasy offer is incredibly straightforward. Below is a quick overview of the essential details you need to know to secure your bonus before the first pitch is thrown in the upcoming matchups.

With your promo code activated, you will be well-equipped to build DFS lineups across the entire slate. Whether you are backing the high-flying Los Angeles Dodgers (62-36) against the New York Yankees (54-43) or eyeing the matchup between the Washington Nationals (49-49) and Athletics (41-56), this offer gives you the perfect bankroll boost to enjoy the games.

Taking advantage of the Boom promo code is an excellent way to elevate your MLB daily fantasy experience. New Boom customers who make a minimum deposit of just $10 and play $5 will be rewarded with $40 in free lineups. This generous welcome offer allows you to spread your entries across the entire baseball schedule, offering the flexibility to mix and match projections from the various MLB markets available on the platform.

Before jumping into the action, ensure you meet the platform’s eligibility requirements. Once your account is verified and your initial deposit is made, your bonus will be ready to deploy across the diamond.

MLB DFS Options

With your welcome bonus secured, you have incredible flexibility to target the most heavily anticipated matchups on the schedule. The star-studded showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees offers an abundance of elite player projections to build your Boom entries around.

On the mound, Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan presents an interesting data profile. The metrics point heavily toward selecting less than his 5.5 strikeouts projection. Sheehan has failed to clear this mark in three of his last four starts, averaging just 5.25 strikeouts per game during that span.

At the plate, multiple stars carry elite hit streaks into the game. Yankees first baseman Ben Rice is a phenomenal candidate to exceed his 0.5 hits projection; he has recorded at least one hit in nine consecutive regular-season contests, averaging 1.56 hits per game. Over in the Dodgers’ dugout, Freddie Freeman is also a strong play to surpass his projection, having tallied a hit in 16 of his last 21 games.

Conversely, the data signals a potential slump for Yankees veteran Paul Goldschmidt. The slugger has failed to record a single hit in his last six consecutive games at home, making him a prime candidate to be shut down once again.

How to Activate Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and simple process. To ensure your account is ready and your offer is secured before the first pitch of the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees game, follow these step-by-step instructions: