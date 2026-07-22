Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 Bonus in Free MLB Lineups for Tigers-Cubs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re a first-time player looking to get in on tonight’s Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago Cubs matchup, we’ve got exactly what you need. By using the Boom promo code WTOP40 here, new users only can unlock an exclusive “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” welcome offer.

There is nothing better than turning a small entry into a nice pay day, and this bonus gives you the perfect bankroll boost to start handicapping tonight’s MLB action at Wrigley Field. Let’s break down exactly how you can grab this offer before the first pitch.

Boom Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $40 MLB Fantasy Bonus

Before the first pitch between the Detroit Tigers (47-54) and Chicago Cubs (57-44), getting your welcome bonus squared away is a straightforward process. Claiming this offer ensures you have extra entries ready for all of tonight’s MLB action.

Below is a quick overview of the current welcome offer available to new players:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 22, 2026

Listen, we’re all looking for that edge to chase bigger payouts, and claiming this offer is the smartest play on the morning line. New Boom customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state can jump right into the action just in time for the upcoming MLB slate. All it takes is a minimum deposit of $10 to get started.

Once your initial $5 entry is placed on this Tigers vs. Cubs showdown, Boom will instantly credit your account with $40 in free lineups. We’re in this together, and having those extra bonus funds gives us a real chance to build some winning entries and player projections for tonight’s interleague clash.

Projections for Tigers-Cubs on Wednesday

Player Hits Strikeouts Colin Rea N/A Over 4.5 (-107) / Under 4.5 (-121) Keider Montero N/A Over 3.5 (-112) / Under 3.5 (-116) Pete Crow-Armstrong Over 0.5 (-226) / Under 0.5 (+165) N/A Riley Greene Over 0.5 (-216) / Under 0.5 (+160) N/A Gleyber Torres Over 0.5 (-212) / Under 0.5 (+156) N/A Seiya Suzuki Over 0.5 (-212) / Under 0.5 (+155) N/A Alex Bregman Over 0.5 (-200) / Under 0.5 (+149) N/A Colt Keith Over 0.5 (-179) / Under 0.5 (+136) N/A Ian Happ Over 0.5 (-161) / Under 0.5 (+120) N/A Dansby Swanson Over 0.5 (-151) / Under 0.5 (+114) N/A

When I’m handicapping today’s odds, I love keying in on specific trends. Right now, recent betting data heavily suggests hammering the under for both starting pitchers’ strikeout props. Chicago’s Colin Rea is sitting at a 4.5 strikeout line, but he’s failed to clear that mark in five of his last seven appearances, averaging just 3.4 Ks per game.

On the flip side, Detroit’s Keider Montero (set at 3.5 Ks) is struggling to rack up punchouts on the road, missing the over in four of his last five away games with a measly 2.6 K average. I’m placing these under bets with confidence.

Conversely, we have a real chance to piece together a winning entry by taking the over on some specific hitting props. Tigers infielder Gleyber Torres (-212 to go over 0.5 hits) has absolutely owned this matchup, clearing 0.5 hits in five of his last six games against the Cubs. His teammate, Colt Keith, is riding a similar hot streak, logging a hit in 80% of his last five matchups against Chicago.

Over in the Cubs’ dugout, Ian Happ (-161) is a fantastic target. He’s successfully cleared his hit prop in five of his last six games against Detroit while averaging 0.8 hits per game in that split. Putting these guys into a single lineup could set us up for a really nice pay day!

Boom Promo Code Guide: Steps to Register

Getting your account set up and unlocking your bonus before the Tigers and Cubs take the field in Chicago is a breeze. Just follow my personal blueprint to claim the exclusive “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” offer:

Create an Account: Register here. You’ll just need to provide standard personal information (like your name, email, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Apply the Code: You must enter the Boom promo code WTOP40 during the sign-up process. This is the golden ticket required to ensure you’re eligible for the welcome bonus. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. Remember, a minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in this promotion. Play to Get Paid: Once your account is funded, simply play a $5 entry. Upon doing so, Boom will instantly reward new users with $40 in free lineups.

With your bonus funds locked and loaded, we’re fully equipped to dive into the MLB action and craft those winning entries for tonight’s interleague showdown.