Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Claim $40 in Lineups for MLB and the World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are tired of sitting on the sidelines and want to build more exciting daily fantasy entries, we are in this together. New users looking to step up their game can take advantage of the Boom promo code WTOP40 ahead of MLB and World Cup games today. By signing up here, first-time players unlock a sweet welcome offer: play $5, get $40 in free lineups.

Whether we are handicapping tonight’s showdown between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves, or chasing bigger payouts in matchups like the Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers or Los Angeles Dodgers at Athletics, this promotion gives your bankroll a serious boost right out of the gate.

And your daily fantasy action isn’t limited to the diamond. You can absolutely use this bonus to build entries for the World Cup if you want to take your strategy to the soccer pitch. Remember, this offer is strictly for new users only, making it the perfect time to claim your bonus and jump into the action.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 Delivers $40 Bonus

Before we lock in our daily fantasy entries for tonight’s slate—whether you are looking at stars from the 56-win Dodgers or finding value on the 49-win Braves—you need the right strategy to claim your bonus. There is nothing better than playing with house money, so here is everything you need to know about the current Boom offer:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 1, 2026

To activate this exclusive offer, new customers simply need to sign up and make a minimum deposit of $10. Once your account is funded, the mechanics are a breeze: play $5, and you will get $40 in free lineups to use across tonight’s MLB slate (or even the World Cup).

Just remember, this welcome offer is reserved for new Boom customers. To qualify, you must be 18+ and physically located in one of the eligible states listed above. If you check those boxes, let’s secure your bonus and get to work.

MLB Totals for Your Extra Lineups

With a loaded schedule of games, there is no shortage of options to build a winning ticket. When I’m putting together my lineups, I always start by hunting for an edge in the player props. Here is a look at the current daily fantasy lines for some of the biggest stars taking the field tonight:

Player Hits Strikeouts Reynaldo López (ATL) N/A 3.5 Michael McGreevy (STL) N/A 3.5 Masyn Winn (STL) 0.5 N/A Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 1.5 N/A Christian Yelich (MIL) 0.5 N/A Elly De La Cruz (CIN) 0.5 N/A Ketel Marte (AZ) 1.5 N/A

When building your entry, following the data trends gives us a real chance at a nice pay day. Starting in Atlanta, Braves pitcher Reynaldo López has a strikeout prop of 3.5. The trends strongly point to the under here; López has gone cold, failing to clear 3.5 strikeouts in six consecutive games while averaging just 1.67 strikeouts per contest over that stretch.

On the flip side, his teammate Matt Olson looks primed for a great night. Olson’s hits line sits at 0.5, and he has recorded 89 hits in 83 games this season (averaging 1.07 hits per game). The data clearly points toward the over for the Braves infielder.

Looking out west, Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani carries a 1.5 hits prop. Ohtani is hitting a stellar .296 and has reliably recorded at least one hit in six straight road games, making the over an enticing anchor for your lineup. Meanwhile, Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich has a 0.5 hits prop but brings a concerning trend into tonight. Yelich has failed to record a hit in four straight games against the Cincinnati Reds, indicating that the under is the smart, statistically favorable side to play.

Steps for Using the Boom Promo Code

Ready to lock in your lineups for matchups like the St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves or chase some World Cup action? Getting started is completely straightforward. Just follow these steps to claim your bonus before the action begins: