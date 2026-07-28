Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Claim $40 in Free Lineups for Tuesday MLB Games

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New players looking to enter the daily fantasy sports action can use Boom promo code WTOP40 and play $5 to get $40 in free lineups. Click here to get in on the action.

By making a minimum deposit of $10 and playing just $5, new users will receive $40 in free lineups to use across the diamond. Whether you are building entries for the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago White Sox or targeting the Seattle Mariners visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers, this exclusive Boom promotion provides a clear path to get started.

Grab $40 in Free Lineups With Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Before building your entries for these upcoming matchups, whether you are targeting the 60-46 New York Yankees taking on the Chicago White Sox (55-50) or the Seattle Mariners (52-55) visiting the formidable Los Angeles Dodgers (67-39), be sure to review the details of this exclusive DFS promotion.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Bonus Last Verified On July 28, 2026

The Boom Fantasy promo code unlocks an exciting “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” welcome offer for new players who make a minimum deposit of $10. This bonus provides an excellent opportunity to dive right into MLB daily fantasy sports with a boosted bankroll. With your free lineups, you can construct daily fantasy entries featuring players from the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, or shift your focus to the West Coast matchup between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a new Boom customer meeting the minimum age requirement of 18+. Additionally, users must be physically located in one of the participating eligible states (AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, or WY) to successfully claim the $40 in free lineups.

Making DFS Picks on Tuesday’s MLB Slate

With your $40 in free lineups secured from the Boom promo code, it is time to build your entries. The schedule features a mix of elite aces and dangerous sluggers, giving daily fantasy players plenty of options across the different MLB markets available on Boom.

Below is a look at the strikeout and hit projections for 10 of the biggest names taking the field:

Player Hits Strikeouts Gerrit Cole N/A 6.5 Luis Castillo N/A 4.5 Shohei Ohtani 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández 0.5 N/A Julio Rodríguez 0.5 N/A Josh Naylor 0.5 N/A Anthony Volpe 0.5 N/A Andrew Benintendi 0.5 N/A

Starting on the mound, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is primed for a strong showing against the White Sox. The data points heavily toward the over on his 6.5 strikeouts projection, as he has comfortably exceeded that mark in three of his last four starts, averaging a dominant 8.0 strikeouts per game. Conversely, Mariners starter Luis Castillo faces a tough test in Los Angeles. Castillo has failed to exceed his 4.5 strikeouts line in six consecutive games, making his under a compelling choice for DFS lineups.

At the plate, Shohei Ohtani holds a lofty 1.5 hits line, but recent trends suggest caution. Ohtani has fallen short of 1.5 hits in six of his last seven outings. Instead, look toward his teammate Freddie Freeman, who enters the matchup scorching hot after surpassing 1.5 hits in four straight contests.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40: How to Sign Up

Claiming this exclusive MLB offer is quick and easy. To secure your welcome bonus before the first pitch, follow these straightforward steps to activate your new account: