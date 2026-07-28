Rookie Esmerlyn Valdez returns to Pirates’ lineup a night after being hit on the left hand

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates rookie slugger Esmerlyn Valdez was back in the lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates rookie slugger Esmerlyn Valdez was back in the lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, a day after getting hit in the hand by a pitch.

Valdez was forced from Monday night’s game after being hit on the left hand by a fastball from Arizona starter Merrill Kelly. X-rays and other tests showed only a bruise, not broken bones.

Valdez, a 22-year-old right fielder, is off to an outstanding start to his career. He is hitting .290 with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs in 38 games to go with a 1.008 OPS.

“I was afraid something was wrong and I got scared a little bit,” Valdez said. “That was the first time the ball hit me there.”

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