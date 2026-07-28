Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Score $100 Bonus + Free Pick for Yankees-White Sox, July 28 MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the baseball action can use Chalkboard promo code WTOP to unlock $100 in deposit bonuses along with a free MLB pick. Click here to start the registration process.

This exclusive promotion provides new customers with a 100% deposit match of up to $100 plus a complimentary free pick, meaning you must deposit exactly $100 to receive the full maximum value of the bonus. Once claimed, these promotional funds and your free pick can be used to build player prop entries for any MLB game on Chalkboard.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Delivers $100 Deposit Bonus

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Bonus Last Verified On July 28, 2026

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides new Chalkboard customers with a 100% deposit match of up to $100, along with an introductory free pick. This free pick allows users to select a player to go over a specific statistical projection, essentially serving as a complimentary free leg in an entry. It is a calculated way to jumpstart your action on the MLB slate. For example, you could use your free pick to anchor a slip around strikeout projections for notable probable pitchers, such as the New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole or the Toronto Blue Jays’ Shane Bieber.

To take advantage of this promotion, you must be a new Chalkboard customer who meets the platform’s age requirements and resides in a participating state. Once your account is created and verified, your initial deposit will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100, giving you plenty of extra bankroll to explore player markets across games like the Boston Red Sox playing the Athletics or the Washington Nationals matching up against the Blue Jays.

How to Make MLB DFS Picks

Once you claim your deposit match and free pick, it is time to build your slip. Here is a look at some of the biggest stars in the Blue Jays vs. Nationals matchup, alongside their current hit and strikeout projections on Chalkboard:

Player Hits Strikeouts Shane Bieber (TOR) N/A 4.5 Cade Cavalli (WSH) N/A 4.5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) 0.5 N/A George Springer (TOR) 0.5 N/A CJ Abrams (WSH) 0.5 N/A James Wood (WSH) 0.5 N/A Luis Garcia (WSH) 1.5 N/A Keibert Ruiz (WSH) 0.5 N/A Daulton Varsho (TOR) 0.5 N/A Ernie Clement (TOR) 1.5 N/A

For the starting pitchers, the data heavily points to the OVER for Washington’s Cade Cavalli at his 4.5 strikeouts projection. Cavalli has logged 127 strikeouts over 22 starts this season, averaging approximately 5.77 punchouts per game.

On the offensive side, Toronto’s George Springer is a prime target for the OVER on his 0.5 hits projection. He enters this matchup having recorded a hit in 13 of his last 16 contests (averaging 1.19 hits per game), and he has cleared this mark in eight of his last 10 games in away splits. Teammate Daulton Varsho also profiles well for the OVER, having exceeded 0.5 hits in seven of his last nine games with a 1.11 hits-per-game average.

How to Activate Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and unlocking your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. To claim your deposit match and complimentary free pick, follow these steps:

Download and Register: Start by clicking on any of the links on this page and creating a new account. You will be prompted to register using standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) to verify your identity and ensure you meet the age requirements in your participating state. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter the promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to attach the welcome bonus to your new account. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and fund your account using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To claim the absolute full value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. Receive Your Match: You are not required to deposit the full $100 when signing up. Chalkboard will grant you a 100% deposit match on whatever initial amount you choose to put in. For example, if you deposit $50, you will receive $50 in bonus funds. If you deposit $100, you will receive the maximum $100 bonus.

Once your initial deposit clears and your matching bonus funds hit your account, you are all set to start building your MLB player prop entries.