Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Claim $40 in Free Lineups for MLB, the World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re a first-time player looking for a real chance at a nice pay day, we’ve got something special for you. By using the Boom promo code WTOP40, you can unlock a massive welcome offer for MLB and World Cup fantasy. Here’s the deal: simply play $5 here, and you’ll automatically get $40 in free lineups.

Let’s get your account jumpstarted so we can build those winning daily fantasy entries together.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for MLB and World Cup Picks

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 5, 2026

To get in on this action, new Boom customers just need to make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a $5 entry. Once you make that initial $5 play, your account will instantly be credited with $40 in free lineups. I love having this kind of flexibility; you can immediately use this bonus to craft your perfect daily fantasy roster for tonight’s non-conference showdown between the Padres and Dodgers.

Just remember, this offer is strictly for first-time players. You need to be a new Boom customer, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located in one of the participating states. With $40 in your back pocket, we’ve got plenty of firepower to back our favorite stars tonight.

Projections for the Padres-Dodgers

Player Hits Strikeouts Emmet Sheehan N/A O/U 5.5 (Over +100 / Under -133) Shohei Ohtani O/U 0.5 (Over -251 / Under +183) N/A Mookie Betts O/U 0.5 (Over -247 / Under +180) N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. O/U 0.5 (Over -247 / Under +181) N/A Freddie Freeman O/U 0.5 (Over -246 / Under +180) N/A Andy Pages O/U 0.5 (Over -257 / Under +183) N/A Teoscar Hernández O/U 0.5 (Over -231 / Under +169) N/A Manny Machado O/U 0.5 (Over -204 / Under +152) N/A Kyle Tucker O/U 0.5 (Over -181 / Under +134) N/A

When I’m handicapping a slate, I look for spots where the public is betting on pure emotion, allowing us to find the real value. Take Los Angeles starter Emmet Sheehan, for example. His strikeout prop is sitting at 5.5, but the recent trends scream “Under.” He’s failed to clear 5.5 punchouts in eight of his last 10 home starts, averaging just 4.4 strikeouts in that stretch. Taking the under here is exactly the kind of smart play we want to build our tickets around.

On the offensive side, it’s always tempting to take the over on superstars like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Fernando Tatis Jr. to record a hit. But why swallow that heavy juice just to hope they get on base when we can find better value fading underperforming hitters? Teoscar Hernández hasn’t eclipsed 0.5 hits in three of his last four games, making his under a fantastic target.

Similarly, Kyle Tucker (who you might be eyeing for your cross-game MLB lineups tonight) has struggled to produce at home recently. He’s gone under 0.5 hits in four of his last five home matchups, averaging only 0.8 hits per game over that stretch.

Steps for Using the Boom Promo Code

Activating your exclusive Boom offer is a breeze. If you’re ready to get off the sidelines and join me in the action, simply follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus ahead of the Padres vs. Dodgers first pitch:

Create an Account: Register as a new user here with your standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: You absolutely must enter Boom promo code WTOP40 during the sign-up process. This is the key to locking in your eligibility for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. Play $5: Submit $5 in qualifying lineups to activate the offer. Claim Your Bonus: As soon as you meet the “play $5” requirement, Boom will automatically credit your account with $40 in free lineups.

There is nothing better than playing with house money. With just a $10 minimum deposit to get started, this “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” promo provides fantastic value for new users looking to step up their daily fantasy strategy.