Betr Promo Code WTP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB Action Tonight, Including Padres vs. Braves

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All DFS new users can sign up with the Betr promo code WTOP via this link here to secure a $200 bonus and a free pick for all MLB entries today.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB Entries

Before finalizing your player props for the upcoming slate—whether targeting the Padres against the Braves or the 47-54 Tigers taking on the 57-44 Cubs—you will want to secure this signup offer.

Here is a quick overview of the current welcome bonus available for new players:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified July 22nd, 2026

This Betr welcome offer equips new users with two no-sweat entries totaling $200 in maximum value. If either of your first two eligible entries is unsuccessful, Betr refunds the entry fees in Betr Bucks (up to $100 per entry). This safety net provides an excellent opportunity to build your picks around today’s starting pitchers, whether you want to fade Keider Montero as the Detroit Tigers visit Chicago or back Atlanta’s Martín Pérez when the Braves host the San Diego Padres.

Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Betr customers. To successfully claim your two no-sweat entries, you must meet the legal age requirements and be physically present in a participating state.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Bonus Tonight

Player Hits Strikeouts Colin Rea N/A 4.5 Keider Montero N/A 3.5 Ian Happ 0.5 N/A Riley Greene 0.5 N/A Gleyber Torres 0.5 N/A Dansby Swanson 0.5 N/A Austin Riley 0.5 N/A Matt Olson 0.5 N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. 0.5 N/A Manny Machado 0.5 N/A

When building your entry slips for tonight’s action, recent data points toward some distinct outcomes for both starting pitchers and star hitters.

If you are analyzing the starting pitchers in the Cubs-Tigers showdown, the metrics heavily favor the Under. Chicago’s Colin Rea has his strikeout prop set at 4.5, but he has failed to clear that mark in five of his last seven outings, averaging just 3.4 strikeouts per game. Detroit’s Keider Montero sits with a strikeout line of 3.5, and he has similarly struggled to miss bats away from home, failing to exceed 3.5 punchouts in four of his last five road starts with a 2.6 average.

On the hitting side, several stars offer strong statistical value to go Over their 0.5 hits prop. Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is in a prime spot; he has exceeded 0.5 hits in five of his last six matchups against the Tigers, averaging 0.8 hits per game against Detroit. For the Tigers, Riley Greene has been a consistent offensive spark on the road, recording at least one hit in six of his last eight away games with a stellar 1.2 hits-per-game average. Meanwhile, in the Braves-Padres clash, Atlanta’s Austin Riley is trending positively at the plate. Riley has successfully recorded a hit in five of his last eight games, averaging an even 1.0 hit per contest during that stretch.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

To take advantage of this exclusive welcome offer, new users must follow a few straightforward steps. First, you will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. During the registration process, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered, as this specific code is required to trigger the no-sweat entries.

Once your account is set up, make an initial deposit using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. To claim the maximum value of the bonus and activate the two $100 tokens plus the free pick, a deposit of at least $200 is required. While users do not need to deposit the full $200 immediately upon signing up, doing so is necessary to realize the full potential of the promotion. After your deposit is processed, your account will be fully equipped to tackle today’s MLB slate.